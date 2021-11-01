Pakistan May Face COVID Fifth Wave Due To Slow Pace Of Vaccination: Reports

Due to Pakistan's slow-paced vaccination rate, the country could face a fifth wave of coronavirus this winter, according to senior officials. As per the reports of Samaa TV, Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health said that the government has reached vaccination targets to some extent, but millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus. According to Sultan, if the rate of vaccinations is not raised, the fifth wave of coronavirus might strike Pakistan.

Vaccination is required for over 150 million people in the country. So far, 26% of the population has been fully vaccinated, with 20% receiving only a single dosage. Pakistan currently has 23,094 active cases. Since the outbreak began, the country has seen a total of 28,456 coronavirus-related deaths, according to Geo News.

28,449 COVID-19 deaths reported in Pakistan

According to the latest numbers from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 733 people tested positive for the virus after 48,192 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to News International. The positive rate now stands at 1.52%. The total number of people killed by the virus is 28,449.

Pakistan is reporting an average of 628 new infections per day, which is 11% higher than the peak. The highest daily average was reported on June 17. Pakistan has so far given out at least 10 crores doses of COVID vaccination. If each person requires two doses, that would be enough to vaccinate 23.9% of the country's population. Pakistan delivered an average of 6 lakh dosages per day during the previous weekly report. It will take another 70 days to administer enough dosages for another 10% of the population at this rate, according to News International.

The US supplies 9.6 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Two weeks earlier, the US supplied 9.6 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan as part of the worldwide vaccine-sharing Covax project. According to VOA, the American Embassy in Islamabad stated that this recent delivery takes the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses supplied by Washington to Pakistan to over 25 million.

