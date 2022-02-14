Pakistan Meddles In Indian Politics; Slams Owaisi For Being 'vote Cutter For Congress'

Wading into the Hijab controversy, Pakistan on Monday asserted that there were very few Muslims in India who were fighting for the cause of the community. During a show on a Pakistani channel, the anchor listed celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, who came in support of the protesting women, and singled out AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for not being one of those.

The anchor was joined on the show by a former Pakistan Envoy to India Abdul Basit, who referred to Owaisi as a 'very interesting man'. Narrating his personal record with Owaisi, the former envoy said, "He is a barrister. When I was there (in India), then he was a member of the Lok Sabha. Never has there been a formal meeting between the two of us. Whenever I tried to meet him, he avoided me."

Pakistan envoy appeals for 'consolidated Muslim vote'

Abdul Basit further referred to the AIMIM chief as a 'front of BJP' that 'cuts votes of Muslims and weakens the prospects of Congress'. He credited 'some in India' for his reference. "And some are of the view in India that AIMIM is a BJP front which divides Muslim votes and weakens the prospects of Congress. That is why he has benefitted in Telangana, Hyderabad but in Punjab, Haryana, he has not achieved much," the former Pakistan Envoy to India said on the show.

As India is presently conducting assembly elections in five states, the Pakistan Envoy to India also took a moment to appeal for consolidated Muslim votes. "The regional parties won't be able to deliver to the demands of the Muslims so the Muslims should back a mainstream party. The mainstream party will help the Muslims push forward their aims and agendas," Abdul Basit explained.

#BreakingOnRepublic | Pakistan media targets AIMIM chief @asadowaisi as it attempts to meddle in Assembly elections 2022 in India; ex-Pak envoy Abdul Basit says Owaisi denting chances of Congress by dividing Muslim votes



Tune in to watch: https://t.co/4tHrJRVu1j pic.twitter.com/D0slRjG46M — Republic (@republic) February 14, 2022

Congress 'condemns' statement'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Congress' Rashid Alvi condemned the statement. "Because he was the ambassador in India that he is giving such statements but no country, no leader has any right to intervene into our matters. Mr Basit should look into the politics of Pakistan and not of India." He added, "I think someone must have asked him and that is why is making such statements. I don't know the details as to how, when, where he is talking."

However, when asked further, the Congress leader expressed his agreement to Pakistan on Owaisi, saying," Yes, he is an agent of BJP."

Image: ANI, Republic World