Hijab Row: Pakistan Meddles Into India's Affairs, Its Own Social Fabric In Tatters

Meddling into India's internal affairs once again, Pakistan on Tuesday expressed 'deep concern' over the verdict of the Karnataka High Court on the Hijab issue. In a statement, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) alleged that the HC ruling had 'failed to uphold the principle of freedom to religious practices' and had 'impinged' on human rights.

"Pakistan expresses its serious concern at the ruling of the High Court of Indian State of Karnataka banning the wearing of ‘hijab’ by Muslim girls in educational institutions. The decision manifestly has failed to uphold the principle of freedom to religious practices and impinges on the human rights," MoFA said.

"Equally sad is the fact that the judiciary in India which is expected to act as a bulwark against dehumanization, stigmatization and discrimination against minorities has completely failed to uphold the principles of justice and equality," it added.

Citing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Supreme Court's judgement in the Babri matter, Pakistan claimed that India, under its current dispensation, was oblivious to the fact that its so-called ‘secular’ credentials were fast waning. Urging the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims, the Imran Khan-led nation called upon the international community and the United Nations to play their role in 'arresting the tide of majoritarianism and discrimination in India'.

Even as Pakistan harps over the 'impingement of human rights' in India, its own human rights violations are glaring and blatant. The country has not only failed to protect the diminishing religious minorities residing in its territory but also remains in denial when attacks against minorities are reported from its soil. In 2020, Pakistan had seen a horrific communal attack when over 400 locals of Nankana Sahib attacked the revered Gurdwara Nanam Asthana and nearby residences of local Sikhs with stones. There have also been several reports of forcible conversions of Hindus, Sikh and Christian girls in Pakistan's Sindh province.

Karnataka HC dismisses Hijab row plea

Dismissing the plea on Tuesday morning after nearly two weeks of deliberation, the Karnataka High Court noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. It also stated that the Government is empowered to issue such an order on dress code, noting 'no case made out for its invalidation'.

In its detailed verdict, the HC also noted that they were 'dismayed' by the way the issue had been generated and 'blown out of proportion' in the middle of the academic session, giving scope for the argument that 'unseen hands' were at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony.