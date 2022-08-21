Pakistan Media Authority Bans Live Telecast Of Imran Khan's Speeches For 'threatening' Cop

Pakistan's media regulatory authority has banned former Pakistan Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan from broadcasting his live speeches. According to Geo News, major action against Khan was taken as he threatened an Islamabad police official and a female magistrate during a recent address in Islamabad. "...Chairman PEMRA in view of the above-mentioned background and reasons, in the exercise of delegated powers of the Authority vested in Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits the broadcast of live speech of Mr Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect," the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said in its notification.

This move against Imran Khan came as he pledged to file cases against Islamabad's inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and female magistrate for "torturing" politician Shahbaz Gill. "We will not spare the IG and DIG," he said while addressing the public gathering at Islamabad's F-9 park. Besides, the former Prime Minister also called out Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill's two-day remand at the request of the capital police last week. During the rally, Khan warned Chaudhry to prepare herself as the case will also be registered against her and added his party will take out the rally in Islamabad in support of the incarcerated leader.

PEMRA puts conditions on Imran Khan's speeches

According to Imran, Gill was subjected to alleged "gruesome torture" in police custody. "If a case can be registered against Gill, then, Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif, and Rana Sanaullah will also face judicial proceedings. The coalition government is trying to scare us by torturing Gill," he said, adding that this is a "decisive moment" for the people of the country. Later, in a statement, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said Khan's speech would only be permitted if it is pre-recorded and able to pass all editorial measures. "Imran's recorded speech would only be permitted to be aired after an effective delay mechanism to ensure effective monitoring and editorial control," said PEMRA.

Image: AP