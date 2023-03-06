Pakistan Media Regulatory Body Orders TV Channels Not To Air Any Imran Khan Speeches

A blanket ban has been imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on broadcasting live or recorded speeches of the former prime minister Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels.

According to the Media Regulatory Authority, Khan has been criticised for making "baseless allegations" and "spreading hate speech against state institutions and officers."

Why did PEMRA order all TV channels to stop airing Imran Khan's speeches?

On Sunday, March 5, the PEMRA issued an official statement saying, "It has been observed that Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches and statements is continuously... leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers, which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility."

The media regulatory body stated that the airing of provocative hate speeches, slanderous remarks, and baseless remarks against state institutions is "in sheer violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and a judgement of the Supreme Court". The media regulatory body added that it was also observed that such content was telecasted by TV channels without effectively utilising time-delay mechanisms, in violation of provisions of PEMRA laws as well as judgements of the apex courts.

"Therefore, the competent authority, i.e., Chairman PEMRA hereby prohibits broadcast or rebroadcast of speech(es) or press talks (recorded or live) of Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect," read the PEMRA order.

Further, the regulatory body also asked all satellite TV channels to constitute impartial editorial boards, as required under Clause 17 of the Electronic Media (Programs and Advertisement) Code of Conduct 2015, to ensure their platforms are not used for airing contemptuous statements or hateful remarks against the interests of the country's law and order system. Also, all the TV channels have been warned of the suspension of their licence if they fail to obey these orders.

Image: AP