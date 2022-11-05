Pakistan Military Dismisses Imran Khan's Allegation On PM Sharif As 'baseless'

The military of Pakistan has recently referred to the claims made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, as well as an Army major as "baseless and irresponsible." The former Prime Minister, Imran Khan has held Rana Sanaullah, PM Sharif, and a top intelligence officer accountable for the assault on his life and requested their resignations.

Indicating Khan’s accusations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media branch in Pakistan, claimed in a statement that the “baseless and irresponsible allegations by PTI chief against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for,” Dawn reported.

It is pertinent to mention that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot on November 3, Thursday evening as his party's "Haqeeqi Azadi" march approached Wazirabad's Allahwala Chowk.

Shehbaz Sharif sharply denounced the shooting of Imran Khan

Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif sharply denounced the shooting of Imran Khan's container after Khan was hurt in an attempt to assassinate him at the chowk in Wazirabad. Sharif posted on Twitter, saying, "I strongly condemn the firing at Imran Khan's rally. An immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister." He further prayed for a speedy recovery of Imran Khan and others injured in the incident. He added, "The Federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics."

I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident.



I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people. 1/2 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 3, 2022

Besides this, Umar Asad, a senior leader of PTI, has called for the resignation of the premier, the interior minister, and the senior military officer from their positions.

Furthermore, Imran Khan spoke to the country for the first time since the attempted murder and detailed the assault in Wazirabad. He specifically urged General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), to hold the "black sheep" in his organization responsible, ANI reported.

The Punjab police have reported that one person has been killed and seven others were hurt during the shooting incident. The deceased has been recognised as Muazzam Nawaz by the police. When Punjab police apprehended the alleged gunman who opened fire at the event, he confessed that he had wished to kill Imran Khan because "he was misleading the public", ANI reported.

After Imran Khan's attempted assassination, demonstrations staged protests in front of the Corps Commander House in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Imran, who has been spearheading a protest march against the Pakistan government to the capital for over a week, survived a shooting attack on Thursday in Wazirabad, Punjab. When a barrage of bullets struck his container, he received an injury on his shin.

