Pakistan Min Blames India For Conspiracy Against Imran Khan; Cites Ties With Nawaz Sharif

As days seem numbered for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Pakistan, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting of the country Fawad Chaudhry called the no-confidence motion a "conspiracy to colonise the country". Addressing the media, Chaudhry claimed that Nawaz Sharif was behind the conspiracy, and even dragged India saying that the meeting of the former Pakistan Prime Minister with India was 'no hidden truth'.

Besides, Chaudhry reiterated the claim of the PTI government that Pakistani media was also involved in the conspiracy. "Some senior Pakistan Media personnel are also involved in this," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's National Assembly convened for another round of debate on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, it was adjourned till April 3 - the day of voting on the motion - without the opposition being given a chance to speak, which led to sloganeering of 'Go Imran go'.

Imran Khan offers to dissolve Assembly if no-confidence withdrawn

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan offered to dissolve the Assembly if the no-confidence motion against him is withdrawn, Republic learnt. According to sources, an “important personality” has given a message of the Pakistan Prime Minister to the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif. However, the offer of Imran Khan has been declined by the Opposition, sources added, informing that the leaders have made it clear that the no-confidence motion against the Pakistani Prime Minister would not be withdrawn at any cost, no matter what the offer.

Trailed by the key opposition in the country, the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was tabled on March 28. The motion was tabled under Article A-95 and had as many as 161 signatories. The voting on the motion is scheduled to take place on April 3.

United Opposition demands listing election of new PM in Thursday's agenda

It is important to mention that three days were given for the discussion on the motion before the voting. The assembly secretariat had earlier issued a 24-point agenda for Thursday’s session and the no-confidence motion was fourth on the agenda.

The United Opposition had demanded that the election of a new Prime Minister be included in the agenda. The Opposition submitted the petition to the National Assembly Secretariat. Accessed by Republic, the petition of the joint opposition cited the requisition submitted on March 8 for summoning the National Assembly to discuss and vote on the resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister.