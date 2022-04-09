Pakistan Min Calls For Fresh Elections 'to Save Democracy' Ahead Of PTI Govt's Trust Vote

Ahead of the no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, said on Saturday that the only way to save democracy in the country is through an election. He threatened that if the election does not happen, there are chances of mishaps happening in the country.

Rashid told reporters on Saturday, ahead of the no-confidence vote against his Prime Minister, Imran Khan, that "the only way to save our democracy is through an election." He also warned that if the election does not take place, then there are chances of big mishaps happening in the country. He claimed that terrorists had entered Pakistan, thus reiterating the foreign conspiracy claim again.

'Position of Imran is better now'

The Minister stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan's current popularity among Pakistanis is improving."People hear what Imran Khan says now," Rashid said. "People have also forgiven all the past mistakes of our government, like growing inflation and misgovernance, and now they are standing with Imran Khan," he further noted.

The Minister stated that the situation in the country is not good, citing claims of foreign conspiracy threats.in our country is serious, troublesome, and threatening, he said. He blamed the opposition leaders for the current conditions in Pakistan and said that opposition leaders are corrupt. He said that there were cases of corruption against them.

No-confidence vote

Amid the period of uncertainty in the Pakistan National Assembly and the Imran Khan-led PTI government's fate undergoing heavy speculations, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the Assembly till 1 p.m (IST), with no citation of reasons.

While today's (April 9) scuffle between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members and the Opposition ensued chaos in the Assembly, which was not at par with the previous no-confidence vote session on April 3, both days recorded the absence of Imran Khan. Having ducked the important no-trust session at the Assembly, PTI members are seemingly adamant about maintaining their theory of a 'foreign conspiracy' trying to influence Pakistan's politics.

Notably, the development comes in adherence to an order passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. It may be noted that the Supreme Court took cognisance of the crisis and deemed the dismissal of the no-trust vote against Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the Assembly on April 3, on the orders of Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, as unconstitutional. The SC bench noted that Khan is required to undergo the no-trust vote session as per the laws of the land and cannot evade a motion against his government.

SC blow for Imran Khan

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.