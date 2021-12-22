Pakistan Min Says Rise Of 'extremist' Parties Like TLP A Sign Of 'retrogressive Society'

While calling Pakitan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) the only “national party”, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that that the rise of “religious extremist” political parties such as the recently unbanned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam would ultimately harm the nation. Chaudhry was speaking to the media a day after the PTI faced a major defeat in the first phase of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local body polls.

The Pakistan’s Information Minister called the JUI-F an “extremists party” and said that he was disappointed at the fact that it bagged the highest number of mayor/chairman seats. Chaudhry said that parties like JUI-F and TLP are a sign of a “retrogressive society” and indicate that things in the country are not fine. He went on to also say that it is not a reassuring thing for society when people who are against women’s rights and against freedoms come into power.

''It is unfortunate that, due to our mistakes, such a political party has been noticed,'' he said. Chaudhry also went on to explain the reason for PTI’s failure in the polls, stating that when three to four candidates from the same party contest the polls in the same constituency, then they will inevitably lose the elections. “This is what happened in most of the areas,” he said.

“Each constituency needs to be managed, and we lost most of the contests due to these management issues," Chaudhry added.

Chaudhry urges PTI to unite under Imran Khan's leadership

However, the Pakistani minister went on to say that this just proves that the PTI is the only national party. He stated that if the PTI did not exist then there would be no national party in the country, adding that Pakistan will be affected if the PTI faces setbacks and such “political dwarfs” get the chance to step into the limelight. He further stressed that PTI leaders needed to strengthen party chief Imran Khan.

“Without Imran Khan, politics in Pakistan will scatter into pieces,” Chaudhry added.

The Pakistani minister expressed hope that the party's leadership will learn from the current situation. Terming JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's coming into power as "unfortunate", he noted that JUI-F had ruined the education and finance sectors in KP in 2002.

(With inputs from PTI)