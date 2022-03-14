Pakistan Min Sheikh Rashid Hints At Calling In Army As Imran Khan Faces No-confidence Vote

As Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday has threatened to call in the Pakistan Army in order to control the situation. During an address to the media, Sheikh Rashid avered that he has already called the Frontier Corps and Rangers for 7 days to control the situation. However, he also remarked that the army too can be called in if needed.

"I have already called the Frontier Corps (FC) and the Rangers for seven days. The army can also be called in but I hope the need for that won't arise and the situation will be under control," said Sheikh Rashid.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan recently slammed the Pakistani Army for maintaining neutrality and not backing him and his party - PTI as he stares at a no-confidence motion. Addressing a public gathering, he remarked that "only animals are neutral". This comes after he had expressed hope that the Pakistan Army will be on his side. However, to his dismay, the army has refused to back him and get embroiled in the country's politics.

"Only animals are neutral. Good human beings pick a side & stand with truth," said Imran Khan referring to the army.

#WATCH "Only animals are NEUTRAL. Good human beings pick a side & stand with truth." - Prime Minister of #Pakistan Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/i5izKw2WUA — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) March 11, 2022

Imran Khan faces no-confidence

Earlier last week, the Pakistan Opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan with the country's National Assembly secretariat. As per reports, the document was signed by more than 100 lawmakers though only 68 members of the total House strength of 342 were required to sign the motion. As per the rules of procedure, an emergency Assembly session will have to be convened by March 22 and the vote will have to be held between March 26-30.

As Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats - 10 short of 172 required to topple Imran Khan's government. While the opposition is short of numbers at present, it has reached out to both PML(Q) as well as MQM-P.

Both these parties have remained non-committal on supporting the government as of now. In a bid to throw off the Opposition's attempt to topple Khan, the ruling PTI government is planning to arrange foreign visits for MNAs. Undeterred, PPP and PML-N have asked MNAs to cancel their foreign visits and stay put in Islamabad. There is a possibility that a few PTI parliamentarians may also vote against Imran Khan in lieu of getting PML(N) tickets in Pakistan's next General Election.

Image: AP