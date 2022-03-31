Pakistan Minister Attempts Face-saver; Claims 'Army Chief Didn't Ask Imran Khan To Quit'

Attempting a face-saver after the PTI-led government lost its majority, Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa didn't ask Imran Khan to resign. After the first meeting between Bajwa and the Pakistan PM on Wednesday, the latter had cancelled his address to the nation. Speaking to the media, Pakistan's Information & Broadcasting Minister outrightly ruled out Khan's resignation and compared the current political situation to the 1992 Cricket World Cup where the Imran Khan-led side mounted a stunning comeback after winning just one out of their first 5 matches in the tournament.

Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry remarked, "Imran Khan will fight for Pakistan's sovereignty and the honour of Pakistan's people. I want to make it clear that in today's meeting with the Army Chief, neither did anyone seek his resignation nor will the Prime Minister resign. The match will continue till the last match. The current situation is like the 1992 World Cup. It seems that we are behind, but we are not behind."

Weighing in on the 'secret letter' which talked about a foreign conspiracy to engineer a change of guard in Pakistan, he added, "Our plan is to keep this letter before the Parliament in an in-camera session. The kind of language, the kind of threats, the kind of plan in this letter is unacceptable for any sovereign nation. I don't want to get into the details of it as we are going to present it in Parliament. Yesterday, we said that we are ready to show the letter to the Chief Justice if he wants.

Imran Khan loses majority

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan-led government is under fire over the surging inflation, increasing debt, misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US President Joe Biden's snub. On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Khan. While PTI has secured the support of 4 PML(Q), 3 GDA, 1 BAP and 1 AML MPs, nearly 196 parliamentarians attended a meeting of the opposition at the Sindh House on Wednesday evening.

As this included 1 PML(Q), 1 JWP, 7 MQM, 4 BAP and 22 rebel PTI MPs, it is clear that the opposition has at least 24 more votes than required to win the vote of confidence. Even then, sources revealed that the 1992 World Cup-winning captain met Qamar Javed Bajwa for the third time in the wee hours of Thursday morning in a desperate attempt to stay in power. The debate on the no-confidence motion will begin in the National Assembly today.