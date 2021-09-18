Pakistan Minister Can't Stop Yawning As PM Imran Khan Bores SCO With His Lies; WATCH

Pakistan's Federal Information & Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday was caught yawning at his own Prime Minister Imran Khan's address at the SCO Summit. Fawad Chaudhry was snapped yawning openly when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was at the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) Summit in Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe. As soon as Fawad Chaudhry's yawning picture surfaced on social media, netizens started to troll the Pakistani Minister and his PM.

Netizens call 'Yawning' Fawad Chaudhry 'Man of the moment'

Kaha bade logo me laa ke baitha dia janaab aapne hume? @PAKlSTANPM #SCOSummit pic.twitter.com/oR1V5b2BJz — Pak Taklogy Minister 🇵🇰 (@taklogy_pk) September 17, 2021

Man of the moment at #SCOSummit @fawadchaudhry who keep yawning 🥱 at regular interval during 19 minutes speech of @ImranKhanPTI.

Absolute spoiler of #ImranKhan's speech. :) pic.twitter.com/XgU6u6oEpl — Devesh Mishra🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@devesh_mishra1) September 17, 2021

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan's cricket team captain Sarfaraz Khan was also brutally trolled on social media after he was caught yawning during a World Cup match against India in 2019. After that, the cricketer was yet again caught yawning during the second T20 International of the three-match T20 series against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester in September 2020.

Pak PM says 'new Reality' established in Afghanistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that a "new reality" has been established in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in Kabul and it is now in the international community's "collective interest" to ensure that there is no renewed conflict in the war-torn country and it will never again become a safe haven for terrorists.

Addressing the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) Summit in Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, Khan said it should be a matter of relief for the world that the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and the full withdrawal of foreign forces from the country happened "without bloodshed, without civil war, and without mass exodus of refugees".

Imran Khan said that it was crucial to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan without any delay owing to the current crisis they are facing. "We must remember that the Afghan government primarily depended on foreign aid," he said.

Asserting that the Taliban should make good on their commitments, Khan said, "the Taliban must fulfil the pledges made above all for an inclusive political structure where all ethnic groups are represented. This is vital for Afghanistan's stability."

(Image: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf/YouTube)