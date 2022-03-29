Pakistan Minister Claims Foreign Conspiracy To Topple Imran Khan Govt Amid No-trust Vote

With only a few days left to go for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, on Tuesday, alleged a foreign hand in toppling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) administration. However, during the session, the Minister failed to provide any evidence to support his claim of foreign funding.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's joint opposition claimed that they have the support of 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), and needed to cross the halfway mark. While speaking to reporters, PML(N)'s Rana Sanaullah claimed that if they include the support of other independents, the Opposition would be able to topple the Imran Khan-led government and reach close to the 190-mark.

"Apart from the Opposition's support also, we have completed the 172 number. If we include them, we cross the 190 mark. Yesterday, we had 161 votes. Those who have been arrested, once they are out on bail and allowed to vote, we will reach the majority mark of 172," he said.

No confidence motion against Imran Khan

It is pertinent to mention here that the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was tabled on Monday, March 28. The motion was presented in the national assembly by the Opposition's PM face Shehbaz Sharif. The House now has 7 days to pass the no-trust motion and has been adjourned till March 31, at 4 PM- when a debate on the motion will take place. Three days have been provided for the discussion. The fate of the Imran Khan-led government will be decided on April 4, when voting on the no-trust motion will happen.

The no-confidence motion was filed by the neighbouring country's main opposition parties on March 8. As PTI claims only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. Several of its allies have already been swinging toward the united opposition. Hectic parlays were held between PML(N) and Imran Khan-ally PML(Q) on March 26 to seek the latter's favour to vote against the PTI government in the motion.

In a bid to save his government, Imran Khan has also offered the Chief Minister position of Punjab to PML (Q). After garnering PML (Q)'s support for the no-trust motion, PTI decided to make last-ditch attempts to pursue another ally MQM-P. The top delegation of the party met the MQM-P head for nearly two and a half hours on Monday night. As per sources, the ruling party has decided to offer the Maritime Affairs portfolio to MQM-P.