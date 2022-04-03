Pakistan Minister Claims Opposition Plans To Arrest Imran Khan If He Loses No-trust Vote

As Pakistan’s 342-member National Assembly is slated to hold a key no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 3, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad made wide-ranging claims, alleging that the Opposition parties plan to arrest Imran Khan if he loses the no-trust vote. Rashid also reiterated his support for Khan’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party and his premiership. Pakistan's Interior Minister on Saturday said that he is hoping PML-Q and MQM-P will support the government, also reiterating that no matter the outcome of the vote, Imran Khan will still “continue to hold the office until a new leader is sworn in.”

Rashid also provided assurances that the PTI will be victorious. No-confidence motion against Imran Khan was tabled in Pakistan’s National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour. It was brought by the Opposition parties on 8 March.

Pakistan: All members of ruling PTI govt to resign if Imran Khan loses no-trust vote https://t.co/jLziUdgRBt — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2022

"According to Article 94 of the Constitution, the PM will continue even if he loses the trust vote. How long? Law is not clear on that. However, the situation of Pakistan's politics can change every moment in the coming 24 hours," the minister said, according to Pakistan’s state media outlets. “Those who have conspired should be tried for treason,” he added.

'Pakistan has just two options..'

Rashid said that Pakistan has just two options. One, early election, two, all Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers resign from their seats. "If all PTI members resign, I want to see how they manage to rule the country," he said. Ahead of the no-trust vote on April 3, scheduled for 12 pm, PTI lawmakers filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding the suspension of the assembly proceedings, according to Pakistani newspaper, Dawn.

#BREAKING ahead of trust vote: 176 Opposition leaders in meeting, Pakistan PM Imran Khan short of 11 votes with only 165 in support, all set to lose no-confidence motionhttps://t.co/h3YbgI7cPo pic.twitter.com/8oOc4RH7nv — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2022

The petition stated that Pakistan’s members of the Parliament were "acting on the instigation of foreign hostile countries acting against the polity and integrity of Pakistan.” It further elaborated that lawmakers "conspired, conceived and hatched a move in the form of a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly of Pakistan to oust a lawfully elected Federal Government”. Pakistan’s Interior Minister had also claimed that his country’s security forces made four detentions involving the terrorists that are harbouring nefarious designs to topple the Imran Khan government.

It is also learnt that all the members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will resign from the National Assembly and as Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) if Prime Minister Imran Khan loses the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly today on Sunday. A mass resignation of PTI MNAs and MPAs is also feared.