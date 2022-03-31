Pakistan Minister Claims PTI Rebels, Allies Back In Touch With Party Amid NSC Meeting

Amid the ongoing political turmoil and looming no-confidence vote over PM Imran Khan, Pakistan Minister Farrukh Habib recently claimed that rebels and alliance partners of Imran Khan's PTI are now in touch with the party. Farrukh Habib, who is also a PTI leader, yet again reiterated Imran Khan's allegations of a 'foreign conspiracy' to topple his government. Moreover, he avered that the Standing Committee on the National Security of the Parliament will be briefed on the 'foreign threat letter.'

"The Standing Committee on National Security of the Parliament will be briefed on the foreign threat letter received regarding the change of government in Pakistan. Foreign powers have no right to change the government in Pakistan through conspiracy. Will not compromise," tweeted Farrukh Habib

پارلیمینٹ کی قائمہ کمیٹی برائےقومی سلامتی میں پاکستان میں حکومت کی تبدیلی کے حوالے سے ملنے والے غیر ملکی دھمکی آمیز خط پر بریفنگ دی جائےگی۔غیر ملکی طاقتوں کو پاکستان میں سازش کے ذریعےحکومت کی تبدیلی کاکوئی حق حاصل نہیں۔پاکستان کی سالمیت اورخود مختاری پر کوئی سمجھوتا نہیں کرے گے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 31, 2022

"Rebel PTI members and alliance partners who have gone to opposition are now in our touch. The threat from foreign is clear," he added

Meanwhile, the National Security Committee meeting had in attendance Pakistan's Ministers Asad Umar, Sheikh Rashid and Pervez Khattak. Moreover, Pakistan's Naval Chief also arrived at Imran Khan's residence for the meeting while he also met Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan and discussed legalities linked to the 'secret letter'. However, the Pakistan opposition has not yet reverted whether they will partake in the Parliamentary Security Committee meeting and it is likely that they will stay away from the meeting.

Imran Khan to address Pakistan

As he stares at an exit, Pakistan's cornered Prime Minister Imran Khan will now address the nation on Thursday night. The same was revealed by Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Chaudhry further added that Imran Khan will address the nation today (March 31) evening. The development comes even as Imran Khan has also called for a national security meeting at 6 PM today.

In a last-minute attempt to save his government, Khan will address Pakistan nationals later in the day after a meeting with the National Security Committee. The address comes after he has refused to step down from his government even though he has lost the majority of support. The opposition had come out earlier today claiming that they had all the votes they need to oust him from his position.