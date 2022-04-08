Pakistan Minister Claims SC Order Undermines Supremacy Of Parliament; Questions Verdict

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lost its last bet to save itself from an embarrassing eviction from power after the Supreme court’s ruling a day before, Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry alleged that the apex court’s verdict had undermined the supremacy of Pakistan’s parliament.

Addressing the media after attending the key cabinet meeting called by outgoing PM Imran Khan, Fawad Hussain said: “The Supreme Court’s decision had put Parliament’s supremacy is in danger, the Supreme court decided the order and dates all on their own, despite knowing the matter in its entirety.”

'Supreme Court didn't know matter in entirety'

He further added, “ Supreme Court didn’t have knowledge of the matter, they didn’t have the evidence of alleged ‘foreign conspiracy.’ Without obtaining evidence, how can the court conclude if Deputy Speaker’s decision was right or not? They should have understood the speaker’s position before pronouncing the ruling. Our legal team is weighing on the matter.”

Toeing the line of their leader Imran Khan, the Pakistan minister reiterated his demand for an in-depth probe of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ threatening the political independence of their nation.

سپریم کورٹ کے پاس کوئی مواد ہی نہیں تھا جس سے پتہ لگے کہ اسپیکر کی رولنگ صحیح ہے یا غلط. جب تک آپکے پاس کوئی مواد یا ثبوت نہ ہو تو اپ اسپیکر کی رولنگ کے خلاف کیسے فیصلہ دے سکتے ہیں. اپکو وہ مواد دیکھنا چاہیے تھا جس کی بنیاد پر اسپیکر اس فیصلے پر پہنچے. @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/J2bNirZZZP — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) April 8, 2022

“All the characters behind the whole crisis shall be investigated and their case and involvement in the political crisis in Pakistan shall be probed and brought ahead of the People of Pakistan,” he stated.

'Pak Politicians were approached by a foreign embassy'

He further urged for a special investigation to assess the ‘foreign conspiracy’ angle and the purported ‘threat of regime change’ posed by the message provided to their former diplomat. Information Minister further wants probe agencies to detect who were the ‘local handlers’ behind the alleged conspiracy against the ruling government?

In a cryptic remark against the members of the United opposition, Hussain claimed that ‘some individuals have been involved and they are accomplices of the foreign conspirators.’ Fawad made some serious allegations stating that “ 8 identified politicians,along with some others were approached indirectly by a foreign embassy demanding them to lend their support to topple the government. The records of their meetings with the embassy have been accessed by our investigating agencies. The agencies shall further probe what were the discussions and commitments made by the alleged MNAs during purported meetings.”

Besides, the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that it will be filing a review petition on the matter on Friday.