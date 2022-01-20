Pakistan Minister Cornered By Students Mocks Xi Jinping; Says 'he Doesn't Even Step Out'

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was cornered by students recently during which he mocked Chinese President Xi Jinping. In an undated clip going viral on the internet, a Pakistani student studying in a Chinese University asked Qureshi why individuals from Malaysia were allowed to return to China but Pakistanis were not. To this, the Pakistan Minister replied by saying that it was 'China's policy', and that it was difficult to talk to Xi Jinping since 'he does not even step out.'

"Malaysia is on one side but China is completely different. What are you telling me? This is China's policy, their President Xi Jinping does not even step out, he does not meet anybody. Even if we have to meet, we have to get tested and whatnot," mocked Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"This is not my fault, I have not spread corona. We are trying and doing what we can. We will try...we get that our children's education is getting disrupted? It's been two years but if corona spreads, it can be two more years," he added.

What a pathetic response from Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the students who study in #Chinese universities and are not allowed to enter #China. He says that we can't do anything bcoz Xi Jinping doesn't want to meet anyone. #ChinaNoFriendOfPak@HullioSikandar pic.twitter.com/cfyenayd8G — Naila Waseem (@naila_waseem6) January 20, 2022

Pakistani students stranded as China bans entry

According to reports, more than 28,000 Pakistani students are enrolled in Chinese educational institutions and have been stranded in their home country since 2020 unable to resume their studies at the campus. China suspended the entry of foreign nationals in late March 2020 to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, since then it has opened borders for students of several countries such as South Korea, which was allowed to send its students to Chinese campuses in August 2020 as part of intergovernmental deals.

For the last two years, Pakistan's government has been claiming that talks were being held with Beijing and that negotiations for helping students return to Chinese universities were ongoing. However, thousands of Pakistani students fear losing their qualifications, unable to return to classes despite false assurances. More than 7,000 of these are medical students who have wasted two precious years due to the travel ban. It is important to mention that Pakistan does not recognise medical degrees obtained from online courses without on-the-job training.