Pakistan Minister Paddles Boat In Same Spot Without Moving; Video Sparks Memes | WATCH

In a hilarious incident, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad sparked a series of memes after he attempted to row a boat with one oar at his mansion lake. Posting a video from his farmhouse, 'Freedom House,' across all his social media platforms, the Pakistan Minister was seen rowing a boat with one oar in a shallow lake. Neither was the boat moving nor was the Pakistan Minister realising his mistake, as he continued his efforts to paddle through the sand. Ultimately the 50-second video was compiled with a series of quick cuts, long and close shots in attempts to bring some motion to the Pakistan Minister's boat. The montage was then superimposed with musical notes from the piano.

Netizens react

Pakistani netizens reacted to the hilarious video calling it a sequel of Cast Away. Some netizens compared the speed of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad's boat to Pakistan's judicial system while others compared the video to the feeling of being stuck in a 'friend zone.'

The boat wouldn’t move, so they decided to move the camera https://t.co/u7U3bjKBwK — Hamza Butt (@hrbuttpk) July 24, 2021

Mashallah the social media team of the interior minister thought this is an appropriate video to showcase that our minister is relaxing from his official duties by doing what he does on official duty…going round and round with one oar. https://t.co/A0NXnKc5Wz — O Hello…Hosh (@has_hosh) July 24, 2021

Sequel of Cast Away starring Sheikh Rasheed https://t.co/VTu4bBL0X7 — A+ (@_iamthelegend_) July 25, 2021

When she leaves you in the middle of friend zone https://t.co/DdPSbvasJj — Waqas Ali Khan (@WAKhan_) July 25, 2021

Pakistan's judicial system moving progressing towards providing justice https://t.co/6qgLY0Jvkj — Saad Farooq (سعد) (@faadsarooq) July 24, 2021

Pakistan Minister's horse-riding video goes viral

Recently a video of the Minister riding a horse had gone viral. The video had been shared by Ahmad who enjoyed horse-riding on the second day of Eid. Sharing the video, he said, “Riding a horse at Freedom House on the second day of Eid.” Netizens had lashed out at the Minister for enjoying horseriding after claiming to solve the kidnapping case of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter in 72 hours.

Women are being beheaded, the man who shud ideally be reforming police and ensuring law & order is —— showboating. Pakistan feels like a joke sometimes. https://t.co/U7pzlr1Pli — Séphora (@valkyrie786) July 24, 2021

On July 18, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad addressed a news conference where he said that the kidnapping case of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter is expected to be solved in 72 hours. He added that the authorities will investigate as to how the envoy’s daughter reached Daman-e-Koh from Rawalpindi and would hopefully get a clearer picture soon. However, Pakistan's investigation into the case fizzled out as soon as it began. Afghanistan envoy to Pakistan- Najib Alikhail's 26-year-old daughter Silsila Alikhail was kidnapped and released after 6 hours from the capital city of Islamabad on July 16.