Pakistan Minister Says Imran Khan Govt Will Present Their Side In Supreme Court On April 4

Hours after the Deputy Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, abruptly rejected the ‘no-confidence’ motion in the Pakistan Assembly sans any votes, prompting the opposition to knock on the door of the Supreme Court, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Minister Fawad Chaudhry informed that the government will present their side of the argument in court on Monday.

Chaudhry also lambasted the opposition leaders, stating that the political decisions of a country are not by courts but by the voters. He further escalated his attack by stating that the brains of the opposition leaders are "smaller than walnuts."

While addressing the media, the Pakistan Minister said, "We will present our side in court tomorrow. We will base our argument on Article 69, that court cannot decide on Parliament proceedings. I want to ask one thing to our political rivals - Why are you people not being tigers now? They are crying and upset. Have you ever seen any government which is going 'out of power' smiling and celebrating? This government is fighting bravely on the battlefield. Opposition is trying to get 'technical justice'."

Asserting that political decisions are not taken in courts but by the general public, Chaudhry continued, "Whenever courts take decisions, it creates political deviations. PML-N and other such parties wanted the govt to go away, it has already happened, but they are still not satisfied. Elections are to be held in 90 days. The brains of the opposition are smaller than walnuts. The throne of Islamabad will be attained by votes and not by such tactics by the opposition."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the case on the dismissal of the ‘no-confidence’ motion against PM Imran Khan in the National Assembly. The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Omar Ata Bandial, has adjourned the hearing till Monday while issuing notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan as well as the Ministries of Law and Order and Interior and the political parties concerned.

"No one will take unconstitutional action. The law and order situation should not deteriorate. All political parties should ensure peace and order," the bench said. The Opposition leaders as well as the leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government were present as the apex court announced its adjournment order.

Earlier during the day, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser, rejected the no-confidence motion against incumbent PM Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional. The Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion as being against the Constitution of Pakistan and corrupted with elements of foreign entities.

Imran Khan moves for fresh elections

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised address, called for fresh elections stating that it is the people of Pakistan who will now determine the destiny of the nation.

In this address to the people, Khan said, “The people must decide on what they want and not foreigners. I call on the country to prepare for fresh elections and the people will only decide the future of the country and not choose foreigners or any corrupt people.” Furthermore, he went to ask President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Assemblies. The PTI leader said that it is a democratic society and after dissolving these, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin.