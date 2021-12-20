Pakistan Minister Shibli Faraz Survives Attack On Car In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

On Sunday, December 19, Shibli Faraz, Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister, escaped unhurt when his car was attacked by a crowd at Darra Adam Khel region in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attack took place when the minister was returning from Kohat, where he had gone in connection with local government elections, Faraz informed in a tweet. He further informed that his driver had a minor injury and was given medical aid.

Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also stated that there was a firing on Faraz's car in Darra Adam Khel in which his driver suffered an injury. The car was attacked when it was passing through an area where some groups were protesting against the merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chaudhry stated as reported by ANI citing Dawn. He further informed that demonstrators also threw stones at Faraz's car, but luckily, he remained unharmed.

بلدیاتی انتخابات کے سلسلے میں آبائی علاقے کوہاٹ سے واپسی پر دورہ آدم خیل کے مقام پر ہجوم نے حملہ کیا اور فائرنگ کی،معجزاتی طور پر محفوظ رہا،تاہم ڈرائیور زخمی ہوا جسکو طبی امداد مہیا کردی گئی،نیک خواہشات کا اظہار کرنے پر دوستوں،میڈیا اور تمام لوگوں کا انتہائی مشکور ہوں — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) December 19, 2021

PTI leader shot dead

It is pertinent to mention here that a leader of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was assassinated in the country's Sindh province on November 27. The deceased was identified as Rana Sakhawat. He was shot by unidentified attackers inside his rice mill in Qambar district, reported ANI citing Daily Pakistan. The report further stated that Sakhawat was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The ruling party's leader was also the president of the Rice Mill Association and one of the most stalwart workers of the PTI Sindh chapters.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twiiter/@shiblifaraz