Pakistan Minister Urges Imran Khan Govt To Ban 'anti-Islam Slogans' In 'Aurat March'

The Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony of Pakistan, Noorul Haq Qadri, has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan's government not to permit any organisation or individual to raise "anti-Islam slogans" during the annual 'Aurat March', which is conducted by Pakistani women across the nation on International Women's Day which is celebrated on March 8, the Express Tribune reported.

Further, on February 9, the minister has sent PM Imran Khan a letter requesting him to make 'International Hijab Day' on March 8 to show support with Muslim women throughout the world who face difficulties of religious freedom and fundamental human rights.

Qadri talks about anti-Islam slogans during the march

According to Dawn, Qadri stated that marches, as well as programs, were held all over the world in order to end social inequality against women and guarantee that they were given their basic rights. He further mentioned that in Pakistan, the movement called ‘Aurat March’ was being organised to raise awareness about issues affecting women, "But the kind of placards, banners and slogans raised during the march portray as if the issue is with societal norms underlined in Islam more than women's rights.”

Rather than addressing the real concerns, Qadri argued, they chose to disparage 'Islam's golden principles of life', particularly for women. He made it apparent that Islam is a 'complete code of life', and that the rights of women in Islamic societies are well safeguarded. In the context of the 'Aurat March,' he asked the Pakistan government not to give any person or civil society group full liberty to "ridicule" divine injunctions, notably about hijab, the Express Tribune reported.

PPP Senator implying the letter as an effort to "ban" the march

In addition to this, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman, described Qadri's letter to the prime minister as "concerning," implying that it was an effort to "ban" the upcoming Aurat March on March 8. Taking Twitter, Rehman questioned in a series of tweets, “What will you (Qadri) achieve by banning the march of women." International Women's Day, according to Rehman, aims to raise awareness in society about gender stereotypes and biases against women. "On International Women's Day, you are conspiring to deprive women of their freedom and rights," she continued.

Furthermore, clarifying his letter, the minister said, “some political leaders are trying to spread negative propaganda without reading the letter,” as per Dawn. He further asserted that in his letter to the prime minister, Qadri had suggested that March 8 be designated as International Hijab Day.

(Image: AP)