Pakistan Ministers Change Twitter Bio To 'former' Ahead Of No-confidence Vote

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has changed the bio of his official Twitter handle ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The updated bio mentions him as a former I&B minister.

"Former Federal Minister for Information &Broadcasting Government of Pakistan," the Twitter bio of Fawad Chaudhry reads.

Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also updated his bio to "Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan". Another Pakistan minister Ali Haider Zaidi has changed his bio to former Maritime Affairs minister.

Voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran expected to be held after Iftar

The National Assembly held to decide the fate of the Imran Khan government has been adjourned till 8 pm (IST) due to the Iftar break. A crucial session began on Saturday at 10.30 am. Shortly afterwards, Speaker in Chair Asad Qaiser decided to adjourn the session when Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Shehbaz Sharif took the floor on a point of order and made a small speech reminding the Speaker that he was bound to go ahead as per the Supreme Court's order.

During his speech, the lawmakers of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf kept interrupting by constantly speaking and kept calling him a beggar - a tacit reference to his recent statement where, he said, "beggars can't be choosers".

Speaking in the National Assembly session after the adjournment, Khawaja Saad Rafique of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said the Speaker had promised that the voting would be held after Iftar.

Pakistan PM Khan calls Cabinet ministers meeting late on Saturday night

Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of his Cabinet ministers late on Saturday night, even though his government is scheduled to lose the no-trust motion. Khan has called the Cabinet Meeting at 9.00 PM at the Prime Ministers' House in Islamabad, Important decisions are expected in the meeting, Geo News reported, quoting high-level sources.

Khan, who has been saying that he will fight till the last ball, may hinder the Opposition parties' no-confidence vote by making his Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) make lengthy speeches on the purported "foreign conspiracy" in bringing down his government, the sources said.