Pakistan: More Trouble Awaits PTI As Punjab's New Governor Cheema Speculated To Resign

Even after being booted out from Pakistan National Assembly, the trouble doesn’t seem to end for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, as the opposition remains adamant to derive political power from the party in all provinces too.

After PTI’s ouster from power, the political spotlight has now moved over the Punjab Province of Pakistan, where rumours are rife that the newly inducted Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema might resign from his post ahead of the looming ‘no-confidence motion’ in the Punjab Provincial Assembly.

Following the footsteps of Asad Qaiser, former Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly, who resigned from his position after declining to convene a motion against Imran Khan, just a week after taking the oath of office, Cheema is expected to do the same in Punjab.

It is speculated that Cheema will move out after a new Prime Minister takes oath, ARY News reported citing sources. However, the Governor has denied the reports of his resignation, local media reported. As per the lasted details, Cheema’s spokesperson has informed us that he has left for Islamabad to attend a meeting of the PTI core committee and a final decision would be taken after consultation with party leadership.

Punjab Challenge ahead for PTI

The political stir commenced in Punjab as the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar (incumbent CM who had resigned). In an attempt to mitigate the crisis, the Imran Khan-led government announced the appointment of Omar Sarfaraz Cheema as the new Governor of the Punjab province in Pakistan on April 3 after removing Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar from the post.

While the hearing of the motion was stalled earlier, on April 3, in Punjab Assembly, the Opposition is now seeking to place it again and call for the removal of the PTI-led alliance government. Amid the political crisis, political parties have moved their MPAs to resorts and hotels to avoid horse-trading.

The PTI had formed the government in Punjab with the help of PML(Q) and Independents. At present, PTI is the single-largest party in Punjab with 184 MPAs whereas its allies PML(Q) and PRHP have 10 and 1 seat respectively. On the other hand, PML(N) and PPP have 165 and seven MPAs in the 371-member House.

Opposition planning to remove PTI from power completely

In an attempt to eliminate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from power completely, the opposition is planning to hold ‘no-confidence motions’ across all the provinces, where PTI is in power. It is being understood that post-removal of Imran Khan as Pak PM, the united opposition will join forces to oust Khan’s party from power in other provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan. Earlier, determined PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari declared that his party had decided to table a no-confidence motion against all PTI-led administrations.

Image: AP