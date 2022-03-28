Pakistan: More Trouble For Imran Khan; Oppn Moves No-trust Motion Against Punjab CM Buzdar

In a sign that Imran Khan's days as Pakistan's Prime Minister are numbered, the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar, the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province. A first-time member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Buzdar was a surprise pick for the CM's post in August 2018 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed the government in Punjab with the help of PML(Q) and Independents. Even as complaints against him have grown manifold even within the ruling party, Khan has described him as 'Wasim Akram plus' and refused to sack him.

While the no-confidence motion was signed by 122 PML(N) MPAS and 6 PPP members, the opposition also submitted a requisition urging Speaker Pervaiz Elahi to summon the Assembly session for this purpose. As a result of this, Buzdar can no longer recommend the dissolution of the Assembly-- a move that he was reportedly contemplating. This also implies that PML(N) and PML(Q) are close to finalising a deal as speculation was rife that Elahi wanted to become CM for a period of six months before fresh elections are conducted.

At present, PTI is the single-largest party in Punjab with 184 MPAs whereas its allies PML(Q) and PRHP has 10 and one seat respectively. On the other hand, PML(N) and PPP have 165 and 7 MPAs in the 371-member House. The opposition needs 186 votes to topple the Usman Buzdar-led government in Punjab.

Imran Khan's show of strength

In a show of strength on the eve of the no-confidence motion against him, Imran Khan addressed a massive rally at the Parade Ground in Islamabad. Maintaining that opposition leaders wanted to blackmail him to obtain relief in corruption cases, he refused to step down and asserted that the PTI government will complete its 5-year term. On this occasion, he waved a letter to the crowd as evidence of the foreign conspiracy but refused to disclose details of the same.

The Pakistan PM observed, "I thank the people of my country for heeding my call. I want to congratulate MNAs who are sitting with me on stage for not bowing down and selling their loyalty. People ask me why do I use religion for politics? I want to tell everybody that I stepped into politics only for the 'Idea of Pakistan'."

He added, "Details about the foreign conspiracy will be revealed at an opportune time and very soon. My people want to know who does the person sitting in London (ex-PM Nawaz Sharif) meets. And the characters in Pakistan are working on whose directions?"