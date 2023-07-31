Pakistan Mourns Victims Of Massive Suicide Bombing As Death Toll Soars To 54; See Pics

Quick links:
A a suicide bomber detonated an explosive inside the mosque of a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday.
The attack that claimed over 50 lives is suspected to have been conducted by the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.
In a tweet, a commander for the group, Sarbakaf Mohmand, claimed responsibility for one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months.
But a TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani distanced the group from the bombing, saying it was not its policy to target mosques or other religious sites.
Pakistan held funerals for the victims of a suicide bombing that targeted an election rally of a pro-Taliban cleric.
TTP’s denial of being behind the blast also came after the Afghan Foreign Ministry condemned attacks on worshippers as contrary to the teachings of Islam.
Relations already are strained between Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, who are sheltering the TTP leadership and fighters.
Angered by Pakistan’s cooperation with Washington in the war on terrorism, the TTP was officially set up by Pakistani militants in 2007.