Pakistan Mourns Victims Of Massive Suicide Bombing As Death Toll Soars To 54; See Pics

Hundreds of mourners attended funerals in Pakistan on Monday after a suicide bombing killed at least 54 people at an election rally for a pro-Taliban cleric.

Digital Desk
Pakistan suicide bombing
1/9
AP

A a suicide bomber detonated an explosive inside the mosque of a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday.

Pakistan suicide bombing
2/9
AP

The attack that claimed over 50 lives is suspected to have been conducted by the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

Pakistan suicide bombing
3/9
AP

In a tweet, a commander for the group, Sarbakaf Mohmand, claimed responsibility for one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months.

Pakistan suicide bombing
4/9
AP

But a TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani distanced the group from the bombing, saying it was not its policy to target mosques or other religious sites.

Pakistan suicide bombing
5/9
AP

Pakistan held funerals for the victims of a suicide bombing that targeted an election rally of a pro-Taliban cleric. 

Pakistan suicide bombing
6/9
AP

TTP’s denial of being behind the blast also came after the Afghan Foreign Ministry condemned attacks on worshippers as contrary to the teachings of Islam.

Pakistan suicide bombing
7/9
AP

Relations already are strained between Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, who are sheltering the TTP leadership and fighters.

Pakistan suicide bombing
8/9
AP

Angered by Pakistan’s cooperation with Washington in the war on terrorism, the TTP was officially set up by Pakistani militants in 2007.

Pakistan suicide bombing
9/9
AP

TTP fighters used to hide in Pakistan’s tribal northwest and also had sanctuary in Afghanistan, but they mostly lived a fugitive existence.

