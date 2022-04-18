Pakistan: MPAs Involved In Punjab Assembly Brawl Likely To Be Apprehended Soon: Reports

Following violent clashes that broke out in Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly on Saturday, Punjab Police is likely to apprehend MPAs accused of attacking the Deputy Speaker and causing violence in the provincial assembly.

After investigating the CCTV footage and videos of the embarrassing brawl of legislators, Punjab Police have identified MPAs who were seen involved in causing a ruckus. As per local media reports, Police officials are likely to apprehend them in a day or two. Those identified through the videos comprise several Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers including Fayyaz Chohan, Umer Tanveer, Rana Shahbaz, Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Mahinder Pall Singh, Wasiq Qayum Abbasi, Nawabzada Waseem, Abida Bibi, Momina Waheed, Zainab Umar, Shahida Ahmad, and Asia Amjad.

The investigation into the attack on the Deputy Speaker commenced after PML-N leader and PM Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Hamza Shahbaz, was unanimously chosen as Punjab Chief Minister.

Pakistan's Punjab Assembly witnessed violent clashes after members of deposed PM Imran Khan's PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) slapped and 'tortured' Deputy Speaker Mazari on Saturday. Mazari has alleged that PTI's candidate for Punjab, Pervez Elahi, called goons to attack the Speaker in a bid to prevent the election from taking place and was frustrated with the change of guard in Pakistan.

Punjab Assembly was marred by Chaos after lawmakers caused a ruckus

In the visuals, members of the Assembly were seen carrying 'lotas' in the House as they broke into a chorus-'lota, lota (turncoats)', lashing out at the dissidents of PTI members, who defected from the party to support the Opposition to Imran Khan's removal.

میری ڈیوٹی الیکشن کروانے کی ہے

کوئی مائی کا لعل مجھے فرض نبھانے سے روک نہیں سکتا۔

پرویز الٰہی نے گجرات، منڈی بہاولدین سے غنڈے منگوا کر اسمبلی اجلاس میں ہنگامہ آرائی کروائی یہ سپیکر آفس میں بیٹھے تخریب کاری پلان کر رہے تھے۔

اجلاس ہر صورت میں ہو گا اور آئین کے مطابق الیکشن ہو گا 🇵🇰 https://t.co/bxJUPpuPwl — 𝐒𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐌 𝐌𝐚𝐳𝐚𝐫𝐢 (@DostMMzari) April 16, 2022

Despite heavy guards in the house, members were able to hurl the 'lotas' at Mazari and physically attacked him as well. Pakistan's Samaa TV has said that Mazari was slapped by PTI members, following which he was escorted by Sergeant-AT-Arms. During the session, which was convened to consider the notice of resolution of no confidence against the former Chief Minister, aggrieved PTI MPAs were seen pouncing at the Deputy Speaker with no consideration of laws and no fear of authorities.

Following the Punjab Assembly fiasco, the Deputy Speaker took to Twitter and stated, "My duty is to hold elections. No one can stop me from doing my duty. Pervez Elahi called for goons from Mandi Bahauddin and caused a commotion in the Assembly Session. In any case, the meeting will be held, and the election will be held according to the constitution of Pakistan."

(With ANI Inputs)