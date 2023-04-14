Pakistan MQM Leader Altaf Hussain Urges His 'millions Of Followers' To Contest His Embargo

On Thursday, Altaf Hussain, a leader of the Pakistan-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), called on Pakistanis all over the world to act as the "judge" in his case against state discrimination and the bullying tactics of the establishment. Altaf Hussain founded the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in 1984, which is a political party in Pakistan that espouses a secular ideology.

Altaf raised the issue about Nawaz Sharif, the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, who has not returned to Pakistan despite being given a diplomatic passport during his stay in London. He said, “Who is impeding the smooth return of his elder brother Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan despite that he is the chief executive of the country?”

Hussain not only raised questions about Nawaz Sharif but also criticised Justice Qazi Faiz Issa, a current judge on the Supreme Court of Pakistan who is known for his courage. Hussain mentioned that during the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan, Justice Qazi Faiz Issa attributed his courage and strength to God and the Constitution but the fact is that the “military dictators had distorted, breached, suspended and discarded the very book of the constitution he referred to as one of his inspirations for courage and power".

Media embargo imposed on Altaf Hussain

Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi imposed an embargo on Altaf Hussain. The embargo was only for 6 months. “The embargo restricted Pakistan’s mainstream media and newspapers to carry, broadcasting or publish any of my statements, photos or speeches since September 2015,” he claimed.

“However, the unconstitutional embargo has exceeded the 6-month dozens of times and the embargo has entered the year 2023. Alas!” he added.

In a question to Justice Issa, Hussain asked, “Do you feel this unlawful embargo is in line with the universal declaration on freedom of expression and personal and collective basic human rights?”

“This embargo has deprived my millions of followers, a whole of Muhajir nation and myself of the basic legal, constitutional and human rights, he commented. Astonishingly, Justice Issa declared such a dreadfully mutilated, helpless and disrespected constitution as a protected and sacred book. What a pity!” he added.

According to a report by Dawn, this statement was made after the Sindh High Court dismissed a petition on Wednesday that was filed seeking the removal of a ban on media coverage of the founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

The petition seeking the removal of the ban on media coverage of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder was dismissed by a two-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh after hearing arguments from all parties involved. The bench rejected the petition as the petitioner failed to convince the bench of the admissibility of the petition.

Mohammad Aftabuddin Baqai, the petitioner in the case, argued that the founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had not been convicted of hate speech in either the United Kingdom or Pakistan. He further requested a directive from the respondents to lift the ban on the broadcast of the party founder's speeches and statements.