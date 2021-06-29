Pakistan: Multiple Cylinder Blasts At Barkat Market In Lahore, One Casualty Reported

In a shocking development, there have been multiple cylinder blasts on Tuesday at the Barkat Market in Lahore, damaging multiple shops in the area, informed the Pakistan media. Rescue operation is currently underway. As of now, one victim has been reported to have sustained burn injuries due to the blast and has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore. More details are awaited.

Visuals shared by the Pakistan press showed a massive explosion in the area. The total number of injuries and casualties is still not known.

A shop is under fire, adjacent to Barkat Market, New Garden Town Lahore.



Rescue 1122 teams are on site

1 injury reported. pic.twitter.com/PxCYBj8QKP — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) June 29, 2021

Blast Near Hafiz Saeed's Residence In Lahore

Last Wednesday, at least two people were killed and 17 more injured in a blast that was reported in a residential area of Lahore. According to reports, the blast took place near a hospital in Johar Town and near the house of UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed. However, the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, the officer had said.

Multiple witness account said that the glass windows of nearby houses and buildings have been shattered. In addition, it is also being reported that the sound of the blast was heard in faraway areas. The injured people have been rushed to hospitals Punjab Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police on the blast in Johar Town. In addition, an immediate investigation of the incident has also been ordered by the minister. Buzdar has also stated that those responsible will be brought to justice and has directed officials to provide the best possible medical aid to the injured.