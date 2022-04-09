Pakistan NA Speaker 'can't Betray' Imran Khan; Refuses To Vote In No-Trust Motion: Reports

Imran Khan's fate as Pakistan's PM will be decided today as voting will take place on the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly session. Ahead of the session, Speaker Asad Qaiser has reportedly refused to vote on the no-trust vote against Khan, saying that he cannot betray Khan. Geo News quoted sources saying that the speaker has said that since he shares a 30-year relationship with the cricketer-turned-politician, "he cannot allow the voting to take place."

According to the report, National Assembly Secretariat sources have said that the session will likely continue till 12 am, while PM Khan has summoned a Cabinet Meeting at 9 pm. The report also suggests according to opposition sources, the Speaker stated, "Whether contempt of court is declared or disqualified, I am ready to suffer the consequences, whatever punishment I may be given, but I cannot betray Imran."

Imran Khan calls for Cabinet Meeting

Ahead of the no-trust vote, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an emergency meeting of his Cabinet Ministers late on Saturday night. This comes as his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is expected to lose the no-confidence vote scheduled to take place later in the evening. Khan has summoned the Cabinet Meeting at 9.30 pm (IST) at the Prime Ministers' House. According to Geo News, important decisions are expected in the meeting.

The Pakistan National Assembly has been adjourned till 8 pm (IST). The voting on the no-confidence motion against embattled Pakistan PM Imran Khan is expected to take place after Iftar. Security has been beefed up in Islamabad ahead of the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Army trucks are deployed outside the National Assembly.