Pakistan: NAB Starts Probe Against Farah Khan, Close Acquaintance Of Imran Khan's Wife

Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opened an investigation on Farah Gogi, who is also known as Farah Khan. She is a close friend of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi. NAB stated that it is investigating Farah Khan on charges of illicit asset accumulation, money laundering and holding several accounts in the names of various enterprises. In a high-level meeting, NAB chairperson, Justice (retd) Javaid Iqbal, approved an investigation into Khan and authorized the NAB Lahore to begin procedures in accordance with the law.

NAB suggested that Farah Khan's account has had a huge turnover of Rs. 847 million over the last three years, which does not match her stated account profile. These credits were deposited into her personal account and removed within a short amount of time after they were credited. NAB says that Farah Khan has assets beyond lawful means. When analysing her income tax forms, it was purportedly discovered that her assets had dramatically increased from the year 2018 forward for unclear reasons. She has also travelled to other countries on several occasions, including nine times to the United States and six times to the United Arab Emirates.

Khan has yet to respond to the NAB's assertion. Farah Khan fled to Dubai in the early hours after the National Assembly was dissolved in the aftermath of the no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Her spouse, Jamil Gujjar, also left the country due to the country's current political circumstances, according to Bol News.

Farah Khan accused of corruption

Farah Khan has also been accused of corruption by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, particularly in the transfer and posting of officials in Punjab.

Former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar made similar charges, claiming that significant sums of money were issued for transfers and postings in the state, according to local media reports. Imran Khan's close aide Shehbaz Gill, on the other hand, dismissed the charges, saying the opposition had turned their attention to Bushra Bibi's acquaintance after failing to find anything negative to say about the former first lady.

(Image: @AlySyyed/Twitter)