Pakistan National Assembly Adjourned Till 1 PM IST After Oppn Objects To Qureshi's Speech

Amid the period of uncertainty in the Pakistan National Assembly and the Imran Khan-led PTI government's fate undergoing heavy speculations, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the Assembly till 1 p.m (IST), with no citation of reasons.

While today's (April 9) scuffle between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members and the Opposition ensued chaos in the Assembly, which was not at par with the previous no-confidence vote session on April 3, both days recorded the absence of Imran Khan. Having ducked the important no-trust session at the Assembly, PTI members are seemingly adamant about maintaining their theory of a 'foreign conspiracy' trying to influence Pakistan's politics.

Pakistan National Assembly adjourned till 1 pm IST

Notably, the development comes in adherence to an order passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. It may be noted that the Supreme Court took cognisance of the crisis and deemed the dismissal of the no-trust vote against Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the Assembly on April 3, on the orders of Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, as unconstitutional. The SC bench noted that Khan is required to undergo the no-trust vote session as per the laws of the land and cannot evade a motion against his government.

While only 30 PTI members were present during the session, nearly 177 Opposition members eagerly awaited Khan's removal. Leader of Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, commenced the address by pinning the onus of democratic failure on Khan and urged Qaiser to carry out the session.

"You must catch this moment with heart-mind," Sharif advised the Speaker.

PTI leader comes to Imran Khan's rescue

Further, Vice-Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, reiterated for the sake of 'record' that the Opposition has the right to oppose but to resent it "is our (PTI and Imran Khan's) right."

"Constitutional violations have been a part of our history," Qureshi added while beating around the bush and attempting to add credibility to Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' claim.

"Why did SC take suo moto cognisance on April 3?" Qureshi asked the Assembly and said, "Because when Deputy Speaker ruled his verdict and the Opposition rebuked, he did not intend to decline the vote session but said that new circumstances surfaced (international hands in hatching a conspiracy) which needed to be probed."

In the latest exchange, while members of the Opposition raised objections to Qureshi's address, he said, "Why are you nervous?"

Subsequently, the Assembly was ordered to be adjourned till 12:30 pm (1 pm IST) by Qaiser.