Pakistan National Assembly Passes Resolution Against J&K Delimitation Commission

After Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the Delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan's National Assembly on May 12 unanimously passed a bizarre resolution, denouncing the order passed by J&K Delimitation Commission. The resolution was moved by the Pakistan Foreign Minister which stated, 'this is aimed at artificially altering the electoral strength of the Muslim majority in IIOJK.'

While making baseless allegations, the resolution further claimed, "The delimitation commission seeks to convert the Muslim majority of IIOJK into minority and further marginalise, disenfranchise and disempower the Kashmiri population."

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote to the UNSC over the Delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. In his letter to UNSC, Bilawal has termed the Delimitation exercise as India’s sinister ploy to reduce the representation of Muslims and asked UNSC to take immediate cognisance of the grave implications of the ‘delimitation’.

Door Opens For Elections In J&K

On May 5, the Delimitation Commission panel signed the final order for the delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir, which will clear the path for conducting elections in the Union Territory by setting out proposals on the number of constituencies and their boundaries. It's pertinent to note that two years ago, after the abrogation of Article 370, the commission was formed to redraw the boundaries of the Assembly constituencies and also increase the number of seats from 83 to 90.

Even as the final draft is signed, the National Conference (NC) has denounced the draft, dubbing it a 'discrimination commission'. It stated that the entire process of delimitation is under question as the NC has challenged the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court. According to sources, many changes have been put forth by the panel of the commission. Kathua South has been proposed to be renamed as Jasrota constituency. Similarly, Mahore has been proposed to be renamed as Gulabgarh; Darhal as Budhal and Tangmarg, Kunzer has been suggested to be a single constituency and Sangrama seat has been proposed to be renamed as Kreedi. It is also learnt that the proposal to rename the seat of Sonwar as Lal Chowk will also be considered.

Image: AP, PTI