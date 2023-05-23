Pakistan National Assembly Passes Resolution To Try May 9 Rioters Under 'military Law'

The National Assembly of Pakistan on Monday passed a resolution denouncing the "shameless incidents" of May 9 and expressing solidarity with the armed forces. The resolution also included a demand that everyone who aids or abets arson attacks on military facilities, in addition to attacks on both private and public properties, as well as anyone who facilitates such attacks, be prosecuted under the country's current laws, including the Anti-terrorism Act 1997, the Army Act 1952, and the Pakistan Penal Code 1860.

In a tweet, the official account of the National Assembly said, "The National Assembly unanimously approved the resolution against the May 9 incidents. The resolution was presented by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif. The resolution expressed complete solidarity with the forces of Pakistan. The resolution states that all the accused involved in the incidents will be brought to justice according to prevailing laws."

نو مئی کے واقعات کے خلاف قومی اسمبلی سے قرارداد متفقہ طور پر منظور



قرارداد وزیر دفاع خواجہ اصف کی طرف سے پیش کی گئی



قرارداد میں افواج پاکستان سے مکمل یکجہتی کا اظہار



قرارداد میں کہا گیا ہے کہ واقعات میں ملوث تمام ملزموں کو مروجہ قوانین کے مطابق انصاف کے کٹہرے میں لایا جائے گا pic.twitter.com/svipeQ6gZJ — National Assembly 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) May 22, 2023

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's resolution backed the decision of the civil-military leadership to charge rioters in accordance with relevant national laws including the Pakistan Army Act. The house also reiterated its 'unshakeable faith in, steadfastness in, and support' for the Pakistani Armed Forces.

May 9 was declared as 'Black Day'

The resolution declared May 9 as "Black Day", according to Geo News, in reference to the unprecedented, nearly three-day-long violent rallies by PTI supporters following the imprisonment of their leader Imran Khan. At least eight people were murdered and numerous others were hurt during the countrywide rioting, and internet service was down for nearly 72 hours statewide.

Additionally, the resolution urged the appropriate authorities to implement social media rules and regulations to prohibit propaganda that was being spread against Pakistan's institutions from both within and outside of Pakistan, "under the patronage and facilitation of multiple players," according to Geo News.

