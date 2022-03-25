Pakistan National Assembly Session Adjourned Till March 28, No-trust Motion On Hold

Amid strong protest from opposition leaders demanding President Imran Khan’s quit, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday adjourned the assembly session. The much-anticipated session of the National Assembly that had the no-trust motion on its agenda was adjourned till 4 PM on Monday. The speaker informed the house that the debate on the no-confidence motion will be allowed on Monday.

According to Pakistan media reports, the speaker adjourned the session after special prayers as per the traditions of the lower house of parliament to show respect for departed lawmakers. The decision was met with protest from opposition leaders, who requested the speaker to take up the notion. In response, Qaiser informed that he would allow the debate on the no-confidence motion as per the constitution when the house continues. At least 159 opposition members out of 162 were present in the house when the speaker decided to return to his chamber.

Pakistan SC snubs Imran Khan

Meanwhile, in a clear snub to the Imran Khan government, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday observed that not counting votes of MPs during the no-confidence motion would be "contemptuous". A 5-judge bench of Pakistan's Supreme Court was hearing the presidential reference filed by the PTI government for the interpretation of Article 63A. Interestingly, this Article makes an MP liable for disqualification only if he formally resigns from the party or disobeys the party whip on the election of PM or CM, no-confidence motion, a money bill, or a Constitutional amendment bill.

Imran khan trust vote

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan-led government is under fire over the surging inflation, increasing debt, misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US President Joe Biden's snub. On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Khan. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.

On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats. As it requires at least 172 out of 342 votes to topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has reached out to PML(Q), BAP and MQM-P. While 13 PTI MPs have openly expressed displeasure with the government's functioning, at least 14 other parliamentarians of the ruling party are also likely to vote against the 1992 World Cup-winning captain during the no-trust motion.

Image: AP