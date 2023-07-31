Pakistan National Assembly Will Dissolve Before Deadline, Says PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Sunday that the Pakistan National Assembly will dissolve before its scheduled deadline of August 12. In an interview with Geo News, Shehbaz Sharif said the decision of early dissolution was taken after consulting with allied parties. The Pakistani premier also ruled out the appointment of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as caretaker Prime Minister, urging that a “neutral” person should assume the office.

Sharif insisted that a summary of the dissolution of the National Assembly will be sent to President Dr Arif Alvi ahead of the completion of his tenure.He maintained that his party the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would try to make seat adjustments among its allies in the next election.

Shehbaz Sharif hinted at early exit earlier

This is not the first time Sharif has hinted at an early exit. Earlier this month, he mentioned leaving the office before his tenure ended with an intention of buying more time. “Next month our government will complete its tenure, [but] we will leave before the completion of our tenure and an interim government will come in,” the PM said while speaking at a laptop distribution ceremony at the Government College Women’s University in Sialkot, Dawn reported.

As per the country’s election laws, a general election takes place within 60 days if the interim house completes its constitutional tenure. If the government dissolves before completing the tenure, polling takes place after 90 days.

Who will be Pakistan's interim PM?

Shehbaz Sharif has ruled out the possibility of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar becoming caretaker Prime Minister after Sharif steps down. He stated that a neutral person would be selected to lead the interim set-up and this way the upcoming general elections will remain transparent. “A neutral person should be appointed to this position so that no one could question the elections’ results,” PM Shehbaz said.

Sharif went on to emphasise that his coalition partners favoured the decision to elect a non-partisan politician to lead the caretaker set-up. In the interview, Sharif dismissed the speculations and made it clear that his government has “no intention” to delay the election.

“If notification regarding the new census is issued and even if the new census is notified, it would be up to the Election Commission of Pakistan to handle the issue,” he said. The Prime Minister said he is open to making adjustments with any other political parties including the PPP and JUI-F, for polls. He insisted that PML-N will field its own candidates where there will be no need for seat adjustments.