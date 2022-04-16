Pakistan National Assembly's Dy Speaker Qasim Suri Slated For Ouster; No-trust Vote Today

Pakistan National Assembly is set to convene a no-confidence motion session against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Saturday, April 16. A notification of the National Assembly Secretariat was issued on April 15, 2022, stating that voting on the motion against Suri would be allowed today while the oath-taking ceremony of the new speaker shall also be conducted on the same day.

Suri, a staunch loyalist of Imran Khan, on Wednesday exhausted his powers under the rules and had altered the date of the impending session from April 16 to April 22. However, the latest notification clarified the dates; it read, "The motion for leave to move the Resolution for removal of the Deputy Speaker from the office will be taken up on 16th April 2022, i.e. the first working day after the expiry of seven days from the date of the receipt of the notice."

Pakistan National Assembly's Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's no-confidence vote

While speculations imply that a leader of PPP is likely to hold the office and get elected for the office, reports suggest that former PM and PPP associate Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's nomination papers for the Speaker's post has been submitted and he may assume the office. No other leader or member has filed their names for the nomination and the deadline is through too.

Since no other NA member has submitted their nomination papers and the deadline has ended, NA Secretariat sources said the PPP leader has a high chance of getting elected to the office.

Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri slated for ouster today

It may be noted that the office of the Assembly Speaker fell vacant after the resignation of Asad Qaiser, who decided to step down on April 9 and hours before the Supreme Court's deadline for the no-trust voting against PTI supremo Imran Khan. Nearly a fortnight after Imran Khan's ouster, on April 14, a Pakistan court ordered the Election Commission (ECP) to arrive at a decision in relation to the alleged foreign funding charge against PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) and granted a duration of a month to chalk out objectives on this front.

The deadline is in association with the State Bank of Pakistan which is said to have emitted gross violations on the part of PTI leadership in relation to funding regulations.