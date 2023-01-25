Pakistan: Nationwide Power Outage Causes Significant Financial Loss For Textile Industries

Pakistan's textile industry has suffered a staggering financial loss of USD 70 million as a result of a grid breakdown that prompted a protracted nationwide power outage.

Following the massive power loss, all industries in Pakistan were shut down since the National Grid's electricity supply to three provinces was disrupted.

However, the “damages brought on by the outage may amount to billions of rupees”, according to Arshad Khan, a senior official of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

If the government does not ensure a dependable power supply, the economic harm to the textile industry will reportedly total billions of rupees, according to sources.

Reportedly, a power outage on Monday at roughly 7:34 a.m. left major cities without energy, including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Islamabad.

Pakistan’s energy Minister issues statement

In a statement, Pakistan's Ministry of Energy said that a frequency dip in the national grid at around 7.34 am caused a "widespread breakdown" in the electricity system. Additionally, it said that Warsak was where grid station repairs would begin.

Citizens have to ensure load-shedding for the next 48 hours, he added.

Prime Minister’s statement

The power outage on Monday caused "inconvenience" to the public, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and further ordered an inquiry to determine the reasons for the power failure, as well as fix the responsibility.

“On behalf of my government, I would like to express my sincere regrets for the inconvenience our citizens suffered due to the power outage yesterday. On my orders, an inquiry is underway to determine the reasons for the power failure. Responsibility will be fixed,” tweeted Shehbaz Sharif.