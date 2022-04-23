Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif Pans Imran Khan For 'destroying Pak Economy, Ruining Civility'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday launched an attack on ousted PM Imran Khan and said that the ex-PM had “destroyed Pakistan’s economy”. Speaking about Khan’s tenure as PM, Sharif claimed that the economy of Pakistan as well as the civility of the country was ruined completely under his regime. He went on to add that there was an enormous challenge facing the new Shehbaz Sharif government after Khan’s ouster.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was addressing a press conference alongside Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in London when he slammed ex-PM, Imran Khan.

Continuing his attack on Khan, Sharif once again rejected the “foreign conspiracy” charge made by the former PM during his ouster. “Were you involved in holding an atomic blast? Why will there be a foreign conspiracy against you?” Nawaz said as quoted by The News International newspaper.

The PML-N chief went on to state that the biggest conspiracy against the country was the imposition of Imran Khan on Pakistan. He claimed that the country’s economy was ‘ruined’ under Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. “The economy of Pakistan as well as the civility of Pakistan was ruined completely. But now we will have to repair the damage done to the economy,” Nawaz said while adding that the newly inducted Shehbaz Sharif regime has an enormous task in hand.

“We need to work together as Pakistan saw the worst of times during the four years that Imran Khan was in power […] he took U-turns on everything and always did the opposite of what he vowed,” Nawaz said as cited by The News International.

Sharif’s attack on Khan came after Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday released the foreign debt bulletin for July-March period of the current fiscal year.

PTI accused for Pakistan's rising debt crisis

According to the report, the previous PTI government had taken $15 billion in gross foreign loans during its last nine months in power. The ministry reports also showed that the PTI government crossed almost 89 per cent of the target for foreign assistance set for the whole fiscal year during the time.

Meanwhile, news reports from Pakistan media also claimed that the PTI regime had handed out over PKR 142 billion through the ruling party’s parliamentarians for several small development schemes.

After his taking over, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also slammed the previous PTI government and said that they had mismanaged the country’s economy. He accused former PM Khan of taking loans to cover the country's defence spending. The Pakistani PM also stated that the country's economic position had worsened to the point where even defence spending had to be funded through loans.

