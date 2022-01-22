Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif Says Terrorism Rearing Head Due To Imran Khan's 'flawed' Policies

In the wake of a blast in Lahore, Pakistan’s former PM Nawaz Sharif has said that terrorism is again rearing its head in the nation because of the “flawed” policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. As per local media reports, the blast took place near the Lahori Gate area that lies around 28 km from the Indian Attari Wagah border on Thursday. The blast left at least three people dead and more than 20 injured and it had caused a 1.5 feet-deep crater in the ground.

Condemning the attack, Nawaz Sharif stated that terrorism has resumed in Pakistan due to the “wrong” policy of Imran Khan. Separately, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif also condemned the blast. While commenting on uploaded images of Imran Khan’s comments on Sharifs, she said, “On a day when Lahore mourns and grieves, more of heartlessness & apathy than misplaced priorities.”

Three died and dozens injured in a bomb blast in Lhr today and guess what @ImranKhanPTI is talking about in his propaganda cell meeting? Sharifs ! What is next? Blaming the victims for the tragedy? — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 20, 2022

Opposition blames Imran Khan's policies for surge in terror attacks

According to The Dawn, Pakistan’s opposition senators have now sought an explanation from Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed over the recent terrorist incidents in the nation, including the blast in Lahore. During Friday’s sessions, the opposition urged Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to suspend routine proceedings and debate Pakistan’s law and order situation in the wake of the Lahore blast and the killing of a policeman in Islamabad during a shootout. The opposition has said that the continued surge in attacks by the TTP speaks of a monumental failure of the Imran Khan government’s policy which they believe has encouraged extremism in the nation.

It is to mention that earlier this week, a blast was even reported near a railway track in the Mashkaf area of Balochistan, leading to the derailment of a train. According to a Dawn report, at least five people were critically injured after a bomb exploded near railway tracks in Balochistan’s Bolan district. Citing senior official of Pakistan Railways Muhammad Kashif, the media outlet informed that the blast occurred when Rawalpindi-bound Jaffer Express was passing by the area.

(Image: AP)