Relief For Imran Khan: Rebounding Donkey Population Gives Economy Hope; Channels Celebrate

As Pakistan continues to struggle with rising Coronavirus numbers which crossed 1 lakh recently, as well as its perennial debt crisis, the country's media had some good news to reflect as the population of donkeys in Lahore is showing resurgence.

According to a news channel, the donkey population in Pakistan - the third-largest across the world - seems to be on a rise. This does come as good news for the country which relies heavily on the export of donkeys to China, earning millions through the trade.

Finally, some good news from Pakistan. The donkey population has seen a sudden spike and this apparently bodes well for the economy. pic.twitter.com/1aec9I6Hy6 — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) June 9, 2020

According to PTI, the donkey population in Pakistan last year stood at 5 million, third to China which prizes donkey hide to manufacture traditional Chinese medicines (TCM). The animal is highly valued in China since the gelatin made from donkey skin is considered to have medicinal properties in the country. Chinese have since ancient history used this to manufacture a medicine called 'ejiao' which has blood purifying properties and strengthens the immune system, as per Chinese belief.

However, China's demand for donkeys poses a great threat to the global population of donkeys. According to a report published in November 2019, half of the world's donkey population could be wiped out in the next five years as China continues to slaughter the animal for its traditional medicine.

Apart from being the country with the highest donkey population and demand, China is also interested in donkey farming in Pakistan. Back in 2019, the livestock department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had announced its decision to develop 'donkey farms' to cater especially to the need of the Chinese companies. A trade which could benefit the country's export network greatly.

