Pakistan News LIVE: Imran Khan Loses Trust Vote, Booted Out As Pakistan Prime Minister

Imran Khan's fate as the Pakistan PM will be decided today as voting will take place on the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly session commencing at 11 am. While the Deputy Speaker had rejected the no-trust motion without voting followed by Khan calling for fresh polls, the Supreme Court declared these steps unconstitutional. Shehbaz Sharif is tipped to be the next PM.

Pakistan News
 
Akhil Oka
01:43 IST, April 10th 2022
Imran Khan Loses No-trust Vote Amid Late-night Drama In Pakistan's National Assembly

After a series of twists and turns and a midnight session, the Pakistan National Assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the wee hours of Sunday. The session conducted by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, after former Speaker Asad Qaiser's resignation, urged those in favour of the motion to move to the lobby on the left side to cast their vote.

As per the speaker, 174 MNAs recorded their vote in favour of the motion and against Imran Khan in the assembly. The majority mark required in the 342-member assembly was 172. With this, the motion was passed. Read Full Story.

01:35 IST, April 10th 2022
Shehbaz Sharif addresses National Assembly as Imran Khan loses trust vote

Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif addresses the National Assembly as Imran Khan is ousted as PM after losing the no-trust vote.

 

01:34 IST, April 10th 2022
'Darkest period in history of Pakistan has come to an end': Maryam Nawaz Sharif as Imran Khan loses trust vote

"The darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. We bow our heads before The Almighty and pray for His guidance and success as we embark on a difficult journey of repairing the damage this man has caused to our homeland," Maryam Nawaz Sharif said.

01:30 IST, April 10th 2022
Imran Khan loses trust vote, booted out as Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the trust vote in the National Assembly (NA). The acting speaker said that 174 members recorded their votes and all were in favour of the resolution. Imran Khan has become the first Pakistan PM to lose the trust vote. 

01:21 IST, April 10th 2022
Voting on no-trust motion concludes; Oppn claims 174 votes in favour

Voting on No-trust Motion has concluded In National Assembly. Joint Opposition of Pakistan has claimed that 174 votes are in their favour. This is without PTI rebels, they said.

01:18 IST, April 10th 2022
Pakistan Attorney General resigns

Pakistan Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan has resigned as Imran Khan is set to lose the no-trust motion.

00:56 IST, April 10th 2022
Pakistan Assembly to elect new leader on April 11

The new Leader of the House, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, will be elected on April 11, according to Pakistani media.

00:50 IST, April 10th 2022
Principal Secretary to Pak PM removed from Office

Azam Khan, Principal Secretary to Pakistan Prime Minister, has been removed from office. He has been transferred to Establishment Division.

00:47 IST, April 10th 2022
Voting on no-trust motion underway in Pakistan National Assembly

Voting on a no-confidence motion is underway in Pakistan's National Assembly. At present, there are 177 MNAs present in the Assembly who will cast their votes.

00:42 IST, April 10th 2022
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman announces resignation

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has announced his resignation as Imran Khan is set to lose the trust vote in the National Assembly.

00:41 IST, April 10th 2022
'Sad day...good man sent home': Fawad Chaudhry as Imran Khan set to lose trust vote

"Sad day for Pakistan….. return of looters a good man sent home," former Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Fawad Chaudhry as Imran Khan is set to lose the trust vote in the National Assembly.

00:34 IST, April 10th 2022
Plea in Islamabad HC to add Imran Khan, SM Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary and Dy Speaker Qasim Suri to ECL

A Petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court to add Imran Khan, SM Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to Exit Control List (ECL) which will bar them from leaving Pakistan.

00:30 IST, April 10th 2022
Imran Khan leaves PM House before No-confidence vote

Imran Khan has left Prime Minister's House before the No Confidence Motion voting. He has moved to his Bani Gala residence.

00:21 IST, April 10th 2022
No-Confidence voting process begins

The voting on the no-confidence motion has started. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is chairing the ongoing session of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

00:11 IST, April 10th 2022
PML- N's Sardar Ayaz Sadiq takes chair after Speaker resigns

PML- N's Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is chairing the ongoing session of the National Assembly of Pakistan after Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resign.

00:09 IST, April 10th 2022
Speaker and Dy Speaker of National Assembly expected to resign: Reports

Speaker and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly expected to resign, according to Pakistani media.

23:55 IST, April 9th 2022
Speaker to show 'threat letter' to Shahbaz Sharif if he agrees to view it

Speaker will show "threat letter" to the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif if Shahbaz Sharif agrees.

23:40 IST, April 9th 2022
Larger bench of Pakistan SC to commence hearing post midnight

 

23:40 IST, April 9th 2022
FIA alerts Airport officials to immediately offload bureaucrats leaving country without NOC

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters Saturday issued an alert link to all the airports link in the country that no government officer would leave the country without having the approved NOC link.

In a bid to tighten the noose against the opposition and corrupt bureaucrats link, the FIA link has issued a circular that no government officer will be allowed to leave the country except those carrying approved ex-Pakistan leave and No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

The FIA link has directed all airports link to implement the order in true and letter spirit.

It has been directed that if any bureaucrat tries to travel then he should not be given immigration and must be offloaded immediately.

23:21 IST, April 9th 2022
SC Bar files contempt of court plea in apex court

The Supreme Court Bar Association has filed a contempt of court plea in aspect court as the National Assembly is yet to hold a no-trust vote against Imran Khan.

22:58 IST, April 9th 2022
Pakistan Supreme Court opens over voting proceedings

Pakistan Supreme Court is expected to remain open as the voting on the no-trust motion is yet to take place as per the apex court's directions.

22:58 IST, April 9th 2022
Imran Khan reaches National Assembly

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached National Assembly.

22:44 IST, April 9th 2022
Islamabad Court stays open to execute SC order on voting

The doors of the Islamabad High Court have been opened to execute Supreme Court's order on no-confidence voting. Judicial staff was also immediately summoned to the Islamabad High Court

22:33 IST, April 9th 2022
Pakistan opposition writes to speaker about contempt of court over voting

Pakistan's opposition has written to the speaker about contempt of court over voting. The opposition has asked Speaker to conduct voting without any delay.

 

22:22 IST, April 9th 2022
Pak Assembly likely to vote on no-trust motion; Imran Khan may attend

Pakistan Assembly is likely to vote on a no-confidence motion on Saturday. Prime Minister Imran Khan may attend the National Assembly.

22:18 IST, April 9th 2022
Army Chief, DG ISI reach Imran Khan's residence

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI General Nadeem Anjum, and other senior military officials have reached the Prime Minister's House to meet Imran Khan.

22:12 IST, April 9th 2022
Pakistan PM Imran Khan informs journalists that he is not resigning

After a cabinet meeting, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invited journalists and told them that he is not resigning. "No resignation, we are not running for Government but for a cause," Khan said.

22:08 IST, April 9th 2022
Imran Khan's Cabinet may approve extension of Parliament session: Sources

 

21:56 IST, April 9th 2022
Chopper lands at Pakistan PM Imran Khan's residence: Reports

Chopper lands at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence as a cabinet meeting is underway, according to Pakistani media reports.

21:40 IST, April 9th 2022
Imran Khan & cabinet likely to resign after meeting

The cabinet meeting called by Prime Minister Imran Khan is underway. According to sources, Imran Khan and his cabinet resign after the meeting. Army's 111 brigade will take control of the PM House and presidency.

