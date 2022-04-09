Pakistan News LIVE: Imran Khan Loses Trust Vote, Booted Out As Pakistan Prime Minister

Quick links:
Image: AP
After a series of twists and turns and a midnight session, the Pakistan National Assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the wee hours of Sunday. The session conducted by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, after former Speaker Asad Qaiser's resignation, urged those in favour of the motion to move to the lobby on the left side to cast their vote.
As per the speaker, 174 MNAs recorded their vote in favour of the motion and against Imran Khan in the assembly. The majority mark required in the 342-member assembly was 172. With this, the motion was passed. Read Full Story.
Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif addresses the National Assembly as Imran Khan is ousted as PM after losing the no-trust vote.
"The darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. We bow our heads before The Almighty and pray for His guidance and success as we embark on a difficult journey of repairing the damage this man has caused to our homeland," Maryam Nawaz Sharif said.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the trust vote in the National Assembly (NA). The acting speaker said that 174 members recorded their votes and all were in favour of the resolution. Imran Khan has become the first Pakistan PM to lose the trust vote.
Voting on No-trust Motion has concluded In National Assembly. Joint Opposition of Pakistan has claimed that 174 votes are in their favour. This is without PTI rebels, they said.
Pakistan Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan has resigned as Imran Khan is set to lose the no-trust motion.
The new Leader of the House, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, will be elected on April 11, according to Pakistani media.
Azam Khan, Principal Secretary to Pakistan Prime Minister, has been removed from office. He has been transferred to Establishment Division.
Voting on a no-confidence motion is underway in Pakistan's National Assembly. At present, there are 177 MNAs present in the Assembly who will cast their votes.
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has announced his resignation as Imran Khan is set to lose the trust vote in the National Assembly.
"Sad day for Pakistan….. return of looters a good man sent home," former Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Fawad Chaudhry as Imran Khan is set to lose the trust vote in the National Assembly.
A Petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court to add Imran Khan, SM Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to Exit Control List (ECL) which will bar them from leaving Pakistan.
Imran Khan has left Prime Minister's House before the No Confidence Motion voting. He has moved to his Bani Gala residence.
The voting on the no-confidence motion has started. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is chairing the ongoing session of the National Assembly of Pakistan.
PML- N's Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is chairing the ongoing session of the National Assembly of Pakistan after Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resign.
Speaker and Deputy Speaker of National Assembly expected to resign, according to Pakistani media.
Speaker will show "threat letter" to the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif if Shahbaz Sharif agrees.
#BREAKING | Larger bench of Pakistan SC to commence hearing post midnight— Republic (@republic) April 9, 2022
Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/l0ltwWPqAp pic.twitter.com/1fjvqgE5AB
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters Saturday issued an alert link to all the airports link in the country that no government officer would leave the country without having the approved NOC link.
In a bid to tighten the noose against the opposition and corrupt bureaucrats link, the FIA link has issued a circular that no government officer will be allowed to leave the country except those carrying approved ex-Pakistan leave and No-Objection Certificate (NOC).
The FIA link has directed all airports link to implement the order in true and letter spirit.
It has been directed that if any bureaucrat tries to travel then he should not be given immigration and must be offloaded immediately.
The Supreme Court Bar Association has filed a contempt of court plea in aspect court as the National Assembly is yet to hold a no-trust vote against Imran Khan.
Pakistan Supreme Court is expected to remain open as the voting on the no-trust motion is yet to take place as per the apex court's directions.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached National Assembly.
The doors of the Islamabad High Court have been opened to execute Supreme Court's order on no-confidence voting. Judicial staff was also immediately summoned to the Islamabad High Court
Pakistan's opposition has written to the speaker about contempt of court over voting. The opposition has asked Speaker to conduct voting without any delay.
Pakistan Assembly is likely to vote on a no-confidence motion on Saturday. Prime Minister Imran Khan may attend the National Assembly.
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI General Nadeem Anjum, and other senior military officials have reached the Prime Minister's House to meet Imran Khan.
After a cabinet meeting, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invited journalists and told them that he is not resigning. "No resignation, we are not running for Government but for a cause," Khan said.
#BREAKING | Imran Khan's Cabinet may approve extension of National Assembly session; mulling reference to Chief Election Commissioner— Republic (@republic) April 9, 2022
Tune-in here for the latest updates - https://t.co/fwsDqzo49N pic.twitter.com/DdZ3mCPD6c
Chopper lands at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence as a cabinet meeting is underway, according to Pakistani media reports.
The cabinet meeting called by Prime Minister Imran Khan is underway. According to sources, Imran Khan and his cabinet resign after the meeting. Army's 111 brigade will take control of the PM House and presidency.