The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters Saturday issued an alert link to all the airports link in the country that no government officer would leave the country without having the approved NOC link.

In a bid to tighten the noose against the opposition and corrupt bureaucrats link, the FIA link has issued a circular that no government officer will be allowed to leave the country except those carrying approved ex-Pakistan leave and No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

The FIA link has directed all airports link to implement the order in true and letter spirit.

It has been directed that if any bureaucrat tries to travel then he should not be given immigration and must be offloaded immediately.