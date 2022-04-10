Pakistan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Imran Khan Calls PTI Core Committee Meeting

Quick links:
Pakistan's Investigation Agency FIA has been put on high alert with a directive to stop any government official from traveling abroad without a No-Objection Certificate (NOC).
The move came after Asad Qaiser announced his resignation as National Assembly Speaker late on Saturday night and at the time when Imran Khan was witnessing voting on the no-confidence motion, Dawn newspaper reported.
The FIA's immigration staff at all international airports of the country was placed on high alert and directed to stop all those government officials who intend to travel abroad without an NoC.
The president of PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif, who is presently the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, is expected to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Born in the year 1951, to an industrialist family in Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who governed for nearly three terms. Sharif has served three times as the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab state.
He launched a bid for the Prime Minister's chair in August 2018 after establishing a reputation as an administrator. However, the last-minute decision by the Bilawal Bhutto-led PPP to withdraw from the PM vote had cleared the path for Imran Khan to be elected as the Prime Minister.
A PTI Core Committee meeting has been called by ex-PM Imran Khan today at his Bani Gala residence. The development comes after the "secret letter" sent by him to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan Supreme Court Umar Ata Bandial was received by the President House and Chief Justice Residence this morning.
It was decided in yesterday’s cabinet meeting to declassify the secret letter for selected people including the President of Pakistan, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker of Assembly. This was done by Imran Khan so as to make sure that the next Government doesn’t hush up the matter by saying that there is nothing in the letter.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, welcomed the ousting of Imran Khan from the PM post. Expressing joy over Khan losing the no-confidence motion tabled against him, Sharif said that Pakistan was ‘freed from a serious crisis’. Sharif is likely to become the next Prime Minister and is set to meet President on Sunday.
After Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan on Saturday, the PML(N) vice president and former PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said that the darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. She also took a jibe at ousted Imran Khan and said that she prays for god's guidance as the country embarks on a difficult journey of repairing the damage Imran Khan has caused to Pakistan.
Alladolillahi Rabb-Al-Aalameen 🙏🏼— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 9, 2022
The darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. We bow our heads before The Almighty and pray for His guidance & success as we embark on a difficult journey of repairing the damage this man has caused to our homeland.
Hours after the unceremonious ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) claimed that the ex-PM's aide was raided.
"Dr. Arslan Khalid, former Focal Person to PM on Digital Media has been raided and they have taken all phones from his family" the PTI informed in a tweet, calling it 'extremely disturbing news.'
Extremely Disturbing News:— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 10, 2022
Ex Focal person on PM @ImranKhanPTI on Digital, Dr. @arslankhalid_m's home has been raided & they have taken all phones from his family!
He has never abused anyone on social media & never attacked any institutions. @FIA_Agency please look into it
Two days after the unceremonious ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan National Assembly will meet on Monday, April 11 at 2 pm to elect a new prime minister.
The Sitting of the National Assembly will meet again on Monday, the 11th April, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. instead of 11:00 a.m.
Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif addressed the National Assembly as Imran Khan was ousted as PM after losing the no-trust vote by 174 votes in the National Assembly. Reports suggest that the Leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, will be the next Prime Minister. In his address to the Assembly after Imran's ouster, Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan will 'see a new morning, a new day' today.
Shehbaz Sharif said, "We cannot thank Allah enough for allowing us to see this new day. Today, Pakistan will see a new morning, a new day. Pakistan's mothers, daughters, and the people's prayers are answered today."
Sharif lauded the members of the Opposition for their patience and particularly thanked former president Asif Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and several other party leaders their support. "Pakistan will be a Constitutional state again."
Scores of supporters of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) went out into the streets of Karachi early on Sunday to celebrate the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Supporters chanted, "Long live Bhutto," and danced to the tunes of political songs in the streets near the residence of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
"This is the victory of the people of Pakistan. This is the victory of the political parties of Pakistan. It is the victory of democracy," Lal Badshah, a PPP worker, said.
"Thank God, we have got rid of the selected government that had been imposed on us."
After a series of twists and turns and a midnight session, the Pakistan National Assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the wee hours of Sunday.
As per the speaker, 174 MNAs recorded their vote in favour of the motion and against Imran Khan in the assembly. The majority mark required in the 342-member assembly was 172. With this, the motion was passed and Imran Khan was ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.