Pakistan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Imran Khan Calls PTI Core Committee Meeting

Pakistan's Investigation Agency FIA has been put on high alert with a directive to stop any government official from traveling abroad without a No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

The move came after Asad Qaiser announced his resignation as National Assembly Speaker late on Saturday night and at the time when Imran Khan was witnessing voting on the no-confidence motion, Dawn newspaper reported.

The FIA's immigration staff at all international airports of the country was placed on high alert and directed to stop all those government officials who intend to travel abroad without an NoC.