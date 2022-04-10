Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Shah Mahmood Files Nomination From PTI; Shehbaz From Oppn

Quick links:
Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan and the Joint Opposition after he was named the candidate for Pakistan's PM post.
Former Pakistan Foreign Minister and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has submitted nomination papers for the election of Leader of the House in the National Assembly. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has submitted nomination papers on behalf of the United Opposition for the PM post.
The time for submission of nomination papers was earlier changed from 2 PM to 4 PM IST. The Leader of the House i.e. Prime Minister will be elected during the next session of the National Assembly scheduled for Monday, April 11 at 2 PM.
Despite the unceremonious ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI leader Samir Mir Khan stated that the people's mandate continues to be with Imran and he will be back with a 2/3rd majority in the next elections.
"What happened last night was unfortunate," he said referring to the no-trust vote. "Some people came together to snatch PM's seat and succeeded. We want elections because we want people's mandate. 10-12 parties cannot come together to gain power. People's mandate is with Imran Khan and I hope to see him back as PM with 2/3rd majority."
PPP President Bilawal Bhutto is likely to be appointed as the next foreign minister of Pakistan in the new government after Imran Khan's prime ministerial term came to an ignominious end following his ouster through a no-confidence motion, according to a media report.
The 33-year-old Oxford-educated politician, however, said in an interview with The Independent Urdu that the party would decide on his appointment as the new foreign minister.
Bilawal Bhutto is the son of former premier Benazir Bhutto and ex-Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari. He is the maternal grandson of former President and Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has been formally nominated as Prime Minister candidate of Pakistan by the Joint Opposition. The next PM will be elected in the National Assembly on April 11.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee meeting will be held today in Bani Gala under the chairmanship of party chairman Imran Khan. Future strategy on the current political situation is part of the agenda, the PTI informed.
Following former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's loss in the no-confidence motion in National Assembly, Attorney General (AG) Khalid Jawed Khan and Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Raja Khalid Mehmood Khan announced their resignation.
"I have served as the Attorney General for Pakistan since February 2020. For this honor and privilege, I remain profoundly grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan," The Tribune Express quoted Khalid Jawed Khan as saying. "I have tried to serve the country to the best of my ability and conscience. I now deem it appropriate to tender my resignation," Khan added.
While talking to a local media outlet, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Raja said that the Constitution has been violated and he could no longer defend the government. He further stated that the no-confidence motion was dealt with in an unconstitutional manner which led to the constitutional crisis in-country, The tribune express reported.
Islamabad High Court will hear the petition seeking to include the former Pakistan Minister Imran Khan in the exit control list (ECL) on Monday.
A petition was filed at the Islamabad High Court to include Imran khan, Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, and others on the ECL, ARY News reported.
ECL is an Ordinance to provide for the control of the exit of certain persons from Pakistan, according to The News International.
The petitioner pleaded to order an investigation into the Imran Khan's allegations regarding the US conspiracy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government also requested the court to order a probe into the attempts to damage Pakistan's image by ending ties with the United States (US).
It sought trial under the High Treason Act.
Moments after ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in a no-trust vote that was held on April 9 before the National Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto had expressed a sigh of relief and said, "Welcome back to purana (old) Pakistan." Unprecedented in the history of Pakistan, the National Assembly continued the session past midnight when the PTI-led government toppled.
In added trouble for Imran Khan, the Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to move Supreme Court for violation of the Constitution of Pakistan. The petition demands the former PM and PTI leaders to face trial for committing "treason."
The plea will be filed under Article 6 of the constitution, against Speaker Asad Qaiser, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Law Minister Fawad Chaudhary, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan, PM Imran Khan, and the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi.
Advocate Khushdil Khan, Member Pakistan Bar Council will file the petition tomorrow, April 11.
Pakistan's Investigation Agency FIA has been put on high alert with a directive to stop any government official from traveling abroad without a No-Objection Certificate (NOC).
The move came after Asad Qaiser announced his resignation as National Assembly Speaker late on Saturday night and at the time when Imran Khan was witnessing voting on the no-confidence motion, Dawn newspaper reported.
The FIA's immigration staff at all international airports of the country was placed on high alert and directed to stop all those government officials who intend to travel abroad without an NoC.
The president of PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif, who is presently the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, is expected to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Born in the year 1951, to an industrialist family in Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who governed for nearly three terms. Sharif has served three times as the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab state.
He launched a bid for the Prime Minister's chair in August 2018 after establishing a reputation as an administrator. However, the last-minute decision by the Bilawal Bhutto-led PPP to withdraw from the PM vote had cleared the path for Imran Khan to be elected as the Prime Minister.
A PTI Core Committee meeting has been called by ex-PM Imran Khan today at his Bani Gala residence. The development comes after the "secret letter" sent by him to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan Supreme Court Umar Ata Bandial was received by the President House and Chief Justice Residence this morning.
It was decided in yesterday’s cabinet meeting to declassify the secret letter for selected people including the President of Pakistan, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker of Assembly. This was done by Imran Khan so as to make sure that the next Government doesn’t hush up the matter by saying that there is nothing in the letter.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, welcomed the ousting of Imran Khan from the PM post. Expressing joy over Khan losing the no-confidence motion tabled against him, Sharif said that Pakistan was ‘freed from a serious crisis’. Sharif is likely to become the next Prime Minister and is set to meet President on Sunday.
After Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan on Saturday, the PML(N) vice president and former PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said that the darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. She also took a jibe at ousted Imran Khan and said that she prays for god's guidance as the country embarks on a difficult journey of repairing the damage Imran Khan has caused to Pakistan.
The darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. We bow our heads before The Almighty and pray for His guidance & success as we embark on a difficult journey of repairing the damage this man has caused to our homeland.
Hours after the unceremonious ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) claimed that the ex-PM's aide was raided.
"Dr. Arslan Khalid, former Focal Person to PM on Digital Media has been raided and they have taken all phones from his family" the PTI informed in a tweet, calling it 'extremely disturbing news.'
Ex Focal person on PM @ImranKhanPTI on Digital, Dr. @arslankhalid_m's home has been raided & they have taken all phones from his family!
He has never abused anyone on social media & never attacked any institutions. @FIA_Agency please look into it
Two days after the unceremonious ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan National Assembly will meet on Monday, April 11 at 2 pm to elect a new prime minister.
Pakistan Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif addressed the National Assembly as Imran Khan was ousted as PM after losing the no-trust vote by 174 votes in the National Assembly. Reports suggest that the Leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, will be the next Prime Minister. In his address to the Assembly after Imran's ouster, Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan will 'see a new morning, a new day' today.
Shehbaz Sharif said, "We cannot thank Allah enough for allowing us to see this new day. Today, Pakistan will see a new morning, a new day. Pakistan's mothers, daughters, and the people's prayers are answered today."
Sharif lauded the members of the Opposition for their patience and particularly thanked former president Asif Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and several other party leaders their support. "Pakistan will be a Constitutional state again."
Scores of supporters of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) went out into the streets of Karachi early on Sunday to celebrate the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Supporters chanted, "Long live Bhutto," and danced to the tunes of political songs in the streets near the residence of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
"This is the victory of the people of Pakistan. This is the victory of the political parties of Pakistan. It is the victory of democracy," Lal Badshah, a PPP worker, said.
"Thank God, we have got rid of the selected government that had been imposed on us."
After a series of twists and turns and a midnight session, the Pakistan National Assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the wee hours of Sunday.
As per the speaker, 174 MNAs recorded their vote in favour of the motion and against Imran Khan in the assembly. The majority mark required in the 342-member assembly was 172. With this, the motion was passed and Imran Khan was ousted as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.