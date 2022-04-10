Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Shah Mahmood Files Nomination From PTI; Shehbaz From Oppn

Bilawal Bhutto likely to be next foreign minister of Pakistan

PPP President Bilawal Bhutto is likely to be appointed as the next foreign minister of Pakistan in the new government after Imran Khan's prime ministerial term came to an ignominious end following his ouster through a no-confidence motion, according to a media report.

The 33-year-old Oxford-educated politician, however, said in an interview with The Independent Urdu that the party would decide on his appointment as the new foreign minister.

Bilawal Bhutto is the son of former premier Benazir Bhutto and ex-Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari. He is the maternal grandson of former President and Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.