Pakistan News LIVE: Shehbaz Sharif Set To Be Elected PM Today; PTI Stage Protests

PTI has decided to launch a countrywide protest campaign from April 13 against the removal of its government and the formation of the incoming government which will be headed by Shehbaz Sharif. Speaking to the media, PTI leader and former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, "We are going to start a nationwide campaign from Wednesday from Peshawar".
Speaking to the media, PML(N) MP Ahsan Iqbal assured that the issue of the secret letter raised by PTI would be thoroughly investigated. The letter was in fact a diplomatic cable sent by Pakistan's ambassador to the US on March 7 which quoted US diplomat Donald Lu as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences". Imran Khan and PTI accused the opposition of being in cahoots with the US to bring about a regime change in Pakistan.
Karachi was massive!— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 11, 2022
These huge gatherings all over Pakistan without PM Imran Khan is a testament that Pakistanis have rejected the Imported Government! #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/PemZoyQqfR
Hailing the people of Pakistan for protesting in favour of PTI, Imran Khan said, "Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support and emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this".
Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks. pic.twitter.com/YWrvD1u8MM— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2022
The new Prime Minister of Pakistan will be elected today. While PML(N) president and Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif is the opposition's candidate, PTI has named Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its nominee. However, Sharif is expected to sail through comfortably in the National Assembly session that will commence at 2.30 pm today.
Orders of the day for the meeting of the National Assembly to be held on Monday, the 11 th April, 2022 at 2.00 p.m.@appcsocialmedia @RadioPakistan @PTVNewsOfficial @PTV_Parliament pic.twitter.com/x8dsN6iSru— National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) April 10, 2022
After a series of twists and turns and a midnight session, the Pakistan National Assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the wee hours of Sunday. The session conducted by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, after former Speaker Asad Qaiser's resignation, urged those in favour of the motion to move to the lobby on the left side to cast their vote. As per the speaker, 174 MNAs recorded their vote in favour of the motion and against Imran Khan in the assembly. The majority mark required in the 342-member assembly was 172. With this, the motion was passed.
According to the details, Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamaat-e-Islami did not participate in the voting. Iqbal Muhammad Ali of MQM could not attend the meeting due to illness and Ayaz Sadiq could not cast his vote due to presiding over the session. Rebel members of the PTI were present in the opposition lobby during the proceedings but did not participate in the voting.
In what was his last address to the nation as the Pakistan PM, Imran Khan on April 8 affirmed that he will never accept an "imported government" led by the opposition. "I am upset with the Supreme Court's decision. I was upset because when the Deputy Speaker conducted the probe, the Supreme Court should have investigated it...Horse trading of leaders is going on openly. The court should have at least taken sou moto action," Khan opined, adding that he accepts the SC verdict.
On this occasion, he contended that Pakistan has become a joke and a banana republic, Khan said, "Buying and selling (of lawmakers) is happening openly, no one is serious.. this makes me sad. Never seen horse-trading in western democracy". Praising India, he added, "India has an independent foreign policy. No superpower dares to conspire against India. No one can dictate them". Moreover, he called for massive protests across the country on Sunday evening.
Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.
In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, Imran Khan revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan Supreme Court took cognizance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict.
On April 7, a 5-judge bench of the SC unanimously held that Suri's decision to disallow the no-trust motion was unconstitutional and restored the National Assembly. Moreover, it directed Speaker Asad Qaiser to convene the session for the vote of no-confidence latest by 10.30 am on Saturday. Plugging every possible loophole, it also specified that the session cannot be adjourned until the election for the new Prime Minister is conducted in the scenario that the opposition wins the no-trust motion.
Facing a tough test of survival in the no-confidence motion, Khan first talked about the 'foreign conspiracy' to dislodge his government. At his massive rally in Islamabad on March 27, he waved a letter as proof. On the occasion, he also hinted that former PM and PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was a part of this plot and that he was holding secret meetings in London. After the opposition questioned the authenticity of his claims, Khan showed the 'secret letter' to his Cabinet members and allies and gave a gist of the same to select journalists on March 30.
The letter referred to by Imran Khan was a diplomatic cable sent by former Pakistan's envoy to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, to Islamabad on March 7. The latter, who has been replaced by Ambassador Masood Khan, shared details about his meeting with US diplomat Donald Lu. He reportedly contended that the decision to visit Russia on the eve of the invasion was Imran Khan's call and not that of the military establishment. The letter also quoted him as saying, "A vote of confidence is coming and if that succeeds all mistakes of Pakistan will be forgiven, otherwise, Pakistan has to face dire consequences".
The opposition’s discontent stems from the 2018 General Election in Pakistan that was allegedly rigged before and on the counting day at the behest of the military establishment. For instance, just a few days before the election, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz who were leading the campaign for civilian supremacy were sentenced by an Accountability court on charges of corruption. Moreover, polling agents of various parties were reportedly thrown out during the counting process, thus casting doubts on the legitimacy of Khan’s Tehreek-I-Insaf party.
Since then, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders have called Khan as ‘selected’, hinting at the role of the Pakistani military in rigging the election. The opposition parties have also been riled by the fact that Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau has been regularly arresting its leaders. Moreover, the Imran Khan-led government is facing a huge backlash from across the political spectrum over the surging inflation, increasing debt, purported misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US president Joe Biden's snub.
On March 8, a delegation of parliamentarians including PML(N)'s Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shazia Marri of PPP submitted the no-trust motion with the country's National Assembly secretariat. Reportedly, the document was signed by more than 100 lawmakers even as only 68 members, i.e 20% of the total House strength of 342 were required to sign the motion. Along with this, they also handed over a requisition for summoning the National Assembly as it was not in session. To topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition required at least 172 out of 342 votes.