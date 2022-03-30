Last Updated:

Pakistan News Live Updates: Imran Khan Meets Legal Advisors Ahead Of No-trust Motion

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan needs 172 votes in the house of 342 to foil the bid to topple his government. Since Khan's allies are still not committed to support him and about two dozen lawmakers from within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have revolted, the situation was still fluid.

Kamal Joshi
16:31 IST, April 1st 2022
Imran Khan meets legal advisors ahead of no-trust motion, dissenting MNAs discussed

Ahead of the no-trust vote, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met his legal advisors on Friday. The meeting was held at 3 PM Pakistan time. Matters pertaining to the dissenting members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other constitutional affairs were discussed with the team. 

11:31 IST, April 1st 2022
Imran Khan's security beefed up

In a big development, Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed, "Security agencies have reported that a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan has been hatched. Following these reports, the security of the Prime Minister has been beefed up as per the government decision."

 

10:52 IST, April 1st 2022
Pakistan summons senior US diplomat

On Friday, Pakistan summoned a senior US diplomat in Islamabad and lodged a strong protest over America's alleged "interference" in its internal affairs. The Foreign Office also handed over a letter of protest to the US diplomat over the language used by a foreign official during a formal communication. The US diplomat has been told that "interference in Pakistan's internal affairs is unacceptable", sources added.
 

10:47 IST, April 1st 2022
Imran Khan hails victory in local body polls

Boosting the morale of the PTI cadre, Pakistan PM Imran Khan hailed his party's success in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body polls. Two days ahead of the no-confidence motion, he opined, "People of KP have emphatically rejected the traitors who sold out to foreign masters. This is an early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies". 

 

09:26 IST, April 1st 2022
Shehbaz Sharif dubs Imran Khan a 'security risk'

 

PML-N president and Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif termed PM Imran Khan as a security risk for the country after his address to the nation. He opined, "Your corruption, incompetence and incompetence have brought economic, social and foreign catastrophe to the country Imran Niazi's speeches should be banned, he is trying to destroy the diplomatic relations of the country". 

 

 

07:54 IST, April 1st 2022
PDM chief hits out at Imran Khan

Dismissing Imran Khan's charge that the opposition is involved in a foreign conspiracy to dislodge the PTI-led government, PDM chief Fazlur Rehman said, "Bringing you to power was an international conspiracy. There is no need to make excuses today when you are leaving power due to your incompetence. Calling a political opponent a thief will not do anything. What did you give to the nation while you were in government?"

 

07:54 IST, April 1st 2022
Pakistan issues demarche to US

In a big development, Pakistan issued a demarche to the US over the alleged letter which Imran Khan buttressed as proof of a "foreign conspiracy" to dislodge the PTI-led government. As per sources, a senior US diplomat has been summoned to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday. This was in line with the decision taken in the meeting of Pakistan's National Security Committee.

23:06 IST, March 31st 2022
US State Department refutes Pakistan's allegations

A spokesman for the US State Department stated that the allegations made by Pakistan PM Imran Khan that the US sent a letter to Pakistan on the current political situation are completely false. The spokesperson further stated that they are keeping a close eye on what's going on in Pakistan. He also claimed that Pakistan's constitutional process and rule of law are respected and supported by them.

22:54 IST, March 31st 2022
Notices being issued to PTI dissidents under Article 63-A of the Constitution of Pakistan

Notices are being issued to the dissident members under Article 63-A of the Constitution of Pakistan. Article 63-A of the Constitution of Pakistan strictly prohibits members of the Assembly from crossing the floor. The perpetrator has to wash his hands off his seat in the National Assembly.

22:40 IST, March 31st 2022
3 PMLN leaders in touch with Imran Khan, claims Pak minister

Three PML-N leaders are responding to Imran Khan's press conference, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

22:31 IST, March 31st 2022
Pakistan PM Imran Khan names 'America', later backtracks on 'threat letter' mention

In his live address to the nation on Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan named the United States as the country in question over a 'threatening letter.' However, he soon backtracked and mentioned the sender as 'a foreign nation,' which was against the country.

"On March 8 we received a message from America... I mean a foreign country... That message is against our country. They knew beforehand there was a no-confidence motion coming," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said. Read Full Story.

22:00 IST, March 31st 2022
Imran Khan denies going to Russia was his own plan; Slam 'big country' America's letter

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday issued a clarification on his Russia visit, asserting that visiting Moscow amidst the Russia-Ukraine war was not his personal decision. Khan asserted that his trip to Russia was planned beforehand by the Foreign Ministry, yet claims were made that he decided to go visit Russian President Vladimir Putin on his own. 

"On Russia visit, they questioned me as if we were slaves. They claimed Imran Khan decided to visit Russia. It was not my own plan. We have consultations with the Foreign Office, all our officials were in this room when we decided to schedule the visit," said Imran Khan. Read Full Story.

21:42 IST, March 31st 2022
Defiant Pak PM Imran Khan indicates he will not resign; says ready to face no-trust vote on Sunday

A defiant Imran Khan on Thursday indicated that he will not resign from the post of Pakistan's prime minister despite losing the majority in the National Assembly and insisted that he will face the vote of no-confidence which would take place on Sunday.
 

21:20 IST, March 31st 2022
'Won't resign, will fight till last ball,' says Imran Khan

"Voting will be on Sunday and Pakistan has a choice," Imran Khan confirms the date of the Pakistan assembly's no-confidence vote against his government. He said he will not resign and play till the "last ball". 

21:16 IST, March 31st 2022
Pak PM questions Shehbaz Sharif for not raising his voice for Pakistan's suffering

"When did Shehbaz Sharif raise his voice for Pakistan's suffering because of America's wars? And his elder brother can't speak, because we know where his money is kept," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

21:14 IST, March 31st 2022
'Innocent Pakistanis were jailed, while we were fighting for America': Pak PM Imran Khan

When we were participating in this war on terror, ask foreign Pakistanis what they had to deal with. Innocent Pakistanis were jailed, while we were fighting for America: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

21:12 IST, March 31st 2022
Nawaz Sharif was holding secret talks with PM Modi, claims Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held secret talks with PM Narendra Modi in Nepal to escape from the Army.

 

21:07 IST, March 31st 2022
Pakistan PM says his Russia trip was planned beforehand by Foreign Ministry

When I went to Russia, there was full planning from beforehand by the Foreign Ministry. And they're making it out to be that I decided myself: Imran Khan, Pakistan PM Imran Khan

21:03 IST, March 31st 2022
Pak PM names 'America' then backtracks on 'Secret letter'

Imran Khan blames America

"On March 8 we received a message from America... I mean a foreign country... That message is against our country. They knew beforehand there was a no-confidence motion coming," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

20:58 IST, March 31st 2022
No other nation has given more lives for America: Pak PM Imran Khan

During his address to the nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to make America the focus. Decrying sanctions over Pakistan, he said, "No American ally has sacrificed as many lives as Pakistan has."

20:55 IST, March 31st 2022
'South Korea had come to Pakistan to learn how did we progress': Imran Khan

As a child, I remember Pakistan rising to the top. South Korea had come to Pakistan to learn how did we progress, Malaysian princes used to study with me in school. Middle East used to come to our universities. I've seen all this sinking, seen my country getting insulted: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

20:55 IST, March 31st 2022
'I am that Pakistani who was best known in India, because of Cricket': Pak PM Imran Khan

"I am that Pakistani who was best known in India, because of Cricket. I know America really well," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said during his address to the nation.

20:53 IST, March 31st 2022
During youth saw Pakistan progress but later declined due to corrupt leaders: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said that during his youth, he saw that Pakistan was progressing toward the path of success and development, but because of the corruption of political leaders, it started witnessing a decline.

20:48 IST, March 31st 2022
Imran Khan speaks about 'being under foreign shackles'; says humiliated for 14 years after entering politics

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks about 'being under foreign shackles'. He said that he was humiliated for 14 years after entering politics.

20:46 IST, March 31st 2022
'Pakistan is at a defining moment': Imran Khan

"Pakistan is at a defining moment, a moment of choice, with two roads before us," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

20:44 IST, March 31st 2022
Imran Khan says he is '1st generation of country to be born after independence'

"I'm fortunate that God gave me everything-fame, wealth, everything. I don't need anything today, he gave me everything for which I am very thankful. Pakistan is only 5 yrs older than me, I'm from the 1st generation of the country to be born after independence," Pakistan PM Imran Khan said,

20:41 IST, March 31st 2022
Pakistan PM addresses nation

Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses the nation as trouble continues to mount for his govt ahead of the no-trust vote.

 

20:38 IST, March 31st 2022
Pak FM Qureshi briefs Imran Khan on China Position

Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on China's position on the 'foreign conspiracy' to topple his government. 

20:15 IST, March 31st 2022
Pakistan government issues statement after NSC meeting

The Pakistan government has issued a statement after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting.

 

19:51 IST, March 31st 2022
Imran Khan's address delayed due to PM-FM meet

There will be a delay in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's address due to his meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. 

