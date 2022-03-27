Pakistan No-confidence Vote: What Fate Awaits PM Imran Khan Amid Political Turmoil?

As Pakistan’s 342-member National Assembly is slated to cast a no-trust motion against the cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan’s ruling party Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) over looming economic crisis, corruption, uncontrollable inflation, and financial fraud, the Islamic Republic’s leader may be foreordained to lose his administrative grip. Pakistan’s ruling party PTI and Khan is counting days in power, abandoned by rebel Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), and losing the support of the key MQM-P (Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan) alliance. Khan’s spate of political woes were marred by the deteriorating public confidence, general dolour, and defections from his own party members who now “want him out”.

A long-drawn-out power struggle: What could go against Imran Khan?

As he faces the unified Opposition coalition in the parliament, and a no-confidence bill to be tabled on Monday followed by a seven-day debate, the ex-Pakistani cricketer Khan is bracing for a long-drawn-out power struggle to retain his premiership. The latter rose to power in 2013 with the country’s military backing, which has recently turned disenchanted. The support for his leadership by the country’s powerful military that stood behind Khan in 2018, is slipping away.

Pakistan’s Army has announced that it will remain neutral and let political parties seal the Prime Minister’s fate. Pakistan’s Prime Minister had hindered the ISI chief’s appointment leading to an impasse in favour of the outgoing loyalist chief of the ISI that angered his military. Islamabad’s current chief of army staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on his second of the three-year term, is prepared to exit the Army in November of 2022. With Khan not doing enough to extend his term, other factors led to fissures between the PTI and Pakistan’s military.

“If Khan and the Speaker [of the National Assembly] don’t engage in gymnastics and shenanigans, this should be over soon,” Qamar said at a conference of the no-confidence vote.

Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Jawed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Credit: AP

The former disqualified prime minister of Pakistan, who is politically popular among civilians, has launched accusation against the country's military by name — lambasting Army Chief of Staff General Bajwa and the former head of Pakistan's powerful intelligence service, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, of "engineering Khan's rise to power." "Who is responsible for the destructiveness of this incompetent government of Imran?" he asked in an impassioned speech.

Thus far, as many as 20 legislators have abandoned Pakistan’s ruling regime and are now siding with the Opposition in the electoral process that is being reported to have 162 votes in support of the no-confidence motion.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at a defense ceremony. Credit: AP

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Faiz Hameed. Credit: AP

Defectors from his own party want to oust PM Khan

The defectors from the prime minister’s own party are accusing him of pushing the country on verge of inflation and weakening the economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has failed to deliver, they argue. The disgruntled lawmakers are refusing to come on board the political consensus with Khan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ruling party. At least three political parties and the Opposition formed an alliance in 2020 to install Imran Khan’s government, all of whom now want Khan ousted from power. The ongoing political instability in Pakistan has agitated the ouster of Imran Khan’s government rule, threatening his five-year term in office.

At least 24 lawmakers have announced to vote in favour of the no-trust vote and dissociated themselves from Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) iterated that it may be “too late” for the government to win their trust back as the country geared up for political rallies ahead of the upcoming elections. Addressing an election rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra, Khan lashed out at the lawmakers, dubbing that 'three rats' were coming to hunt him down. He was referring to Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N), Fazl Ur-Rehman (JUI-F), Asif Ali Zardar (PPP). Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also issued a second notice to Prime Minister Khan over violation of the election code of conduct during a rally he held at the Malakand public gathering ahead of the second phase of local government (LG) polls in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

'I won’t resign..': Pak PM

Pakistan’s Prime minister has also blatantly said that he won’t resign ahead of the no-confidence vote as calls from the Opposition strengthened for him to step down. “I will not resign, come what may,” Khan said in a statement, as he labelled his party members “crooks” and a “gang of thieves” adding that he will put up a “fight until the last moment." Khan has both fallen out of favour with Pakistan’s powerful military, which intervenes in civilian politics, members of the public, and also his ruling party.

Opposition commands 163 seats in the Lower House of the Parliament, and with many of his own legislators joining ranks in a no-confidence vote, Imran Khan is left short of a minimum of 172 seats. In a recorded video address, Khan relied on public support in a rally scheduled for Sunday. "I want the entire nation to come out," he said, as he ordered the civilians to march in Islamabad and protest his 'unjustified' ouster, insulated by Army and PTI rebels.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Credit: AP

The enraged leader of Pakistan has also filed a court petition demanding a lifetime ban on his defectors, a move widely criticised by members on both sides. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation had met with the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and had reached a consensus on parting ways with the ruling government. PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz declared the Imran Khan government “the most corrupt government in Pakistan's history”. Desperate leader Imran Khan warned that it would be “more dangerous” if he is ousted from power as Opposition parties further strengthened their agenda to topple his government.

While it may be several days before an actual vote that would lead to Imran Khan’s ouster, the no-confidence motion has also risked Pakistan's economy further spiralling into constitutional, administrative, and economic turmoil under the burden of mounting debts and a pending International Monetary Fund review of $6 billion rescue package. As Pakistan prepares to hold the next general election by late 2023, it is interesting to note that no leader has ever completed the full term in the country.

Image: AP