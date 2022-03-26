Pakistan No-trust Vote: Here Are Latest Developments As Imran Khan Faces Political Ordeal

As Pakistan’s ruling party PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan is counting days in power, one of their allies -MQM-P (Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan) abandoned the ruling alliance in a no-confidence motion against the Pakistani Prime Minister. Here are the developments so far.

Imran Khan-led Pakistan government is set to meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) after opposition factions coordinated and brought a no-trust move against the incumbent administration. 24 lawmakers announced to vote in favour of the no-trust move and dissociated themselves from the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government. The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has stressed that it is “too late” for the Imran Khan government to win back as Islamabad geared up for political rallies ahead of the upcoming elections.

Earlier on March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against PM Khan. As PTI claims only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival is dependent on the support of allies including MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan hit out at the Opposition on Friday, claiming that the no-confidence motion was to seek (National Reconciliation Ordinance) NRO to hide their crimes. Addressing a massive rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mansehra, Khan dubbed that 'three rats' were coming to hunt him down. Referring to Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N), Fazl Ur-Rehman (JUI-F), Asif Ali Zardar (PPP), Khan urged Pakistanis to support him in the upcoming vote.

Pakistan’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had held telephonic talks with PML-Q leader and MNA Moonis Elahi to discuss the recent political developments and later abandoned the ruling alliance in a no-confidence motion against the Pakistani Prime Minister, just a day after an OIC meeting. MQM-P took out seven of their MNAs (Members of National Assembly) from Imran Khan’s PTI alliance.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation had met with the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and had reached a consensus on parting ways with the ruling government, according to Geo TV. They issued a joint declaration regarding the no-trust move against Khan’s PTI government.

In another major setback for Khan’s party, as the ruling PTI government filed for the interpretation of Article 63A, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial observed that not counting votes of MPs during the no-confidence motion would be “contemptuous.” The Article makes an MP liable for disqualification only if Imran Khan formally resigns from the party or disobeys the party whip on the election of PM or CM, no-confidence motion, a money bill, or a Constitutional amendment bill.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had earlier warned the opposition that it would be “more dangerous” if he is ousted from power, told state TV that he is in fact ready for election in 6 months. His remarks were made after the three major coalition partners of the ruling administration, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) stood with the Opposition as PTI battled internal revolt and political turmoil.

Pakistan’s opposition parties are further strengthening their agenda to topple the Imran Khan regime. Now, the fate of Imran Khan’s government lies in the hands of allies- BAP (5 seats) and PML(Q) (5 seats). The probability of the change in the Pakistani government is very high as at least 13 MNAs of the ruling party itself have openly expressed displeasure. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz, PML-N vice president, declared the Imran Khan government “the most corrupt government in Pakistans history”.

Pakistan Opposition leaders had demanded the corruption index report against PTI and subsequently “a charge sheet against PM Imran Khan” and had strengthened calls for him to resign. Leader of the Opposition in the Pak National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said the PTI govt “has broken all records of corruption in the last 20 years. Among the Asia-Pacific region, Pakistan has unfortunately been ranked as the 5th most corrupt country,” according to newspaper Dawn.