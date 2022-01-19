Pakistan NSA Cancels Visit To Kabul Due To Anti-national Sentiments In Afghanistan: Report

Pakistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has cancelled his Afghanistan visit scheduled for Tuesday as a large number of protesters were expected to turn up at the Kabul airport for an anti-Pakistan demonstration. According to Express Tribune, amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Yusuf was set to visit Kabul this week. However, hundreds of Afghans holding anti-Pakistan banners were seen holding a march against Pakistan.

Sensing massive anti-Pakistan sentiment, NSA Moeed Yusuf took a decision against his scheduled visit which was planned at the backdrop of soaring tensions between the Pakistan Army and the Taliban on the Durand Line.

As per the media outlet, a high-powered Pakistan delegation led by Yusuf would have been undertaken during his two-day visit to Kabul on the directives of the country’s PM Imran Khan. The delegation had been tasked to assess the on-ground situation. It would have been the second high-level visit from Pakistan since the Taliban took over Kabul in mid-August last year.

Durand Line border dispute

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the visit would have come amid a time when several contentious issues, such as the Durand Line fencing, have emerged between the two neighbouring nations. The century-old British-era boundary demarcation signed on November 12, 1893, between the British civil servant Sir Henry Mortimer Durand and then Afghan ruler Abdur Rahman Khan, has long been an issue between Islamabad and Kabul. Afghanistan has repeatedly said that the Durand Line is a colonial-ear imposition. The Taliban wants the Durand Line fencing to go, while Pakistan has said that it has fenced most of the border despite protests from Kabul.

It should be noted here that despite the Taliban's objection over border fencing, Pakistan has claimed that the fencing work alongside Durand Line has been completed by 94%. Meanwhile, fights have routinely broken out on the border and Pakistan has mulled over its national security and has unilaterally made several attempts to install the fence. Back in December, a sniper, belonging to the Taliban, shot dead two Pakistani soldiers in the area where the border fence was being installed by Islamabad.

(Image: ANI/AP)