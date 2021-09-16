Pakistan NSA Desperate For Global Recognition For Taliban; Insists On Talks

Slamming the 'wait and watch' policy of different countries on recognising the new Afghanistan government, Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Thursday said that such an approach would take Afghanistan more towards an economic downfall.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that the world needs to directly communicate with the newly formed Taliban government in Afghanistan and further influence and mould governance in the way they want. Emphasising the fact that proper governance in Afghanistan is not possible without engagement, NSA Yusuf also recalled the decision taken by the West in the 1990s which led to a severe collapse.

Further adding to it, he said that Afghanistan would again become a hub for terrorist activities if the world still abandon its people, quoted ANI.

Terrorist activities in Afghanistan

Pakistan NSA Yusuf also spoke about the current situation in Afghanistan stating that the militant Islamic State (IS) group followed by Pakistani Taliban and Al Qaeda are already present in the country. In such a situation, there is no need to risk a security vacuum by abandoning Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, several people including many Afghan citizens hold Islamabad responsible for the Taliban takeover and assisting the militant group in every possible way.

Pakistan's Security Adviser also said that the international community has extended its humanitarian efforts for Afghanistan but it has not yet recognised its newly-formed government.

NSA Yusuf's comment on 9/11 risk

Earlier in the month of August, an interview of Pakistan's NSA Moeed Yusuf sparked controversy after his statement suggested a risk of another terrorist attack if the countries failed to identify the Taliban. However, later the Office of the Pak NSA issued a clarification and accused the publication of misinterpreting the interview.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Twitter/@YusufMoeed/AP