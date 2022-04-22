Pakistan NSC Says 'no Evidence' Of Foreign Conspiracy After Talks With Ex-ambassador To US

The Pakistan National Security Committee once again reiterated that there is 'no evidence' of a foreign conspiracy, as claimed by ousted PM Imran Khan. The announcement came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the cabinet on Friday which was attended by Federal Ministers Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyam Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, and former Pak Ambassador to US Asad Majeed.

According to an official release of the Pakistan government, the NSC discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington and former Pakistan's ambassador to the US Asad Majeed briefed the committee on the 'context and content' of the telegram.

"The NSC, after examining the contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting. The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of the conspiracy," the release read.

"Therefore the NSC after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessment received and the conclusions presented by the security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy," he added.

The meeting also had Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmad Babar, and senior civil and military officers in attendance.

'Match was fixed': Imran Khan

In the lead-up to the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan had leveled a slew of allegations against the United States accusing them of holding a grudge against him for his US visit and plotting to topple his regime. At his massive Lahore rally last week, he reiterated those claims evoking a cricket analogy. The former cricketer said he knew the “match was fixed” when the vote of no-confidence motion was moved against him. Khan alleged that the “conspiracy” was in the works for the past three to four months as turncoats, who quit his party, as well as some journalists, were holding "meetings" in the US embassy.

“A journalist told me that a lot of money is being spent on us. Thus, the conspiracy had been in the works for a while, and then our US ambassador meets Donald Lu (US assistant secretary of state for south and central Asian affairs),” he claimed.

The ousted CM is currently facing laundering charges at the hands of the new administration and has been accused of retaining precious gifts of the state treasury. Sitting Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has alleged that Khan has 'sold' all the Toshakhana presents in Dubai and made an earning of an estimated Rs 155 million.